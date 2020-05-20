BREAKING: Robbers break in at Mutodi's house

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu



This is a developing story…

Information coming from Harare indicate that four men broke into the Borrowdale residence of former Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi and stole valuables including 30 pairs of designer suits worth US$11 000.State paper Herald reported that the thieves, Denver and Cosmos Zvomuya, Fidelis Martin Mandaza and Pardon Magombo, were arrested and have since appeared in court charged with theft.They are said to have admitted to the charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Sheunesu Matowa.