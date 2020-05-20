Prophet nabbed for fondling congregant

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

A SELF proclaimed Concession apostolic prophet Maxwell Chitara is in deep trouble after allegedly fondling his congregant's private parts.

The matter came to light at Concession magistrates court yesterday where Madzibaba Maxwell Chitara appeared before magistrate Nixon Mangoti.He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to May 28.The state led by Kumbirai Mamvura alleged on May 18 the complaint who cannot be named for ethical reasons went to Madzibaba's shrine seeking devine intervention.On the shrine she met her aunt who is also a congregant of the accused.The suspect prayed for the two before ordering the complainant to seat alone.He later called the complainant and poured some water on the ground before calling her to come close to him and kneel down.The complaint refused and he grabbed her neck, fondled her right breast and private parts.The complainant wrestled with the man of Cloth and fled from the shrine.She ran to the police station where she filed a police report leading to the arrest of the suspect.