Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet nabbed for fondling congregant

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
1 hr ago | Views
A SELF proclaimed Concession apostolic prophet Maxwell Chitara is in deep trouble after allegedly fondling his congregant's private parts.


The matter came to light at Concession magistrates court yesterday where Madzibaba Maxwell Chitara appeared before magistrate Nixon Mangoti.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to May 28.

The state led by Kumbirai Mamvura alleged on May 18 the complaint who cannot be named for ethical reasons went to Madzibaba's shrine seeking devine intervention.

On the shrine she met her aunt who is also a congregant of the accused.

The suspect prayed for the two before ordering the complainant to seat alone.

He later called the complainant and poured some water on the ground before calling her to come close to him and kneel down.

The complaint refused and he grabbed her neck, fondled her right breast and private parts.

The complainant wrestled with the man of Cloth and fled from the shrine.

She ran to the police station where she filed a police report leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Robbers break in at Mutodi's house

1 hr ago | 1007 Views

ZCP Central Committee condemns ZANU PF sponsored abuse against women

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

South Africans to start drinking alcohol only at Level 1

3 hrs ago | 899 Views

PHOTOS: 'Ugly' ZUPCO buses break the internet

3 hrs ago | 2892 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of Coronavirus test kits

4 hrs ago | 1103 Views

People living with HIV in dilema-ZPP

6 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Man up for stealing floor polish

6 hrs ago | 708 Views

Food aid transport fee, a burden to the vulnerable

6 hrs ago | 451 Views

Cimas announces cover for COVID-19 positive members

6 hrs ago | 509 Views

Sikhosana was unhappy with the new dispensation

6 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Operation restore legacy a failure

6 hrs ago | 972 Views

Political Cult Culture need to change

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa - Tribute from a civic and personal perspective

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chinhoyi fire tender under probe over Banket hospital inferno

6 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabweans among top 5 alcohol drinkers in Africa

6 hrs ago | 803 Views

'MDC structures reject Neslon Chamisa as President'

7 hrs ago | 5172 Views

BREAKING: Police arrest journalists in Harare

8 hrs ago | 2456 Views

New twist to MDC's wars

10 hrs ago | 5092 Views

West advises Mnangagwa to talk to Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 6145 Views

Chamisa in Khupe counter

10 hrs ago | 5226 Views

Father of MDC activist won't forgive brutal security agents

10 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Mozambique's problems are ours too

10 hrs ago | 1035 Views

'Money printing impact is worse than Covid-19'

10 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (II)

10 hrs ago | 645 Views

Khupe's MDC-T plunged in huge disarray

10 hrs ago | 4063 Views

Queen B in Zupco buses procurement scandal

10 hrs ago | 3177 Views

MDC-Alliance abductions unsettle top police officers

10 hrs ago | 2708 Views

'Over-reliance on China to derail Zimbabwe recovery'

10 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of COVID-19 test kits

10 hrs ago | 564 Views

Kasukuwere farm take-over scuttles US$5m investment

10 hrs ago | 1941 Views

US dollar court ruling set to trigger lawsuits

10 hrs ago | 696 Views

Chamisa bags 2014 MDC structures

10 hrs ago | 4349 Views

GMAZ boss Musarara spills the beans on Wadyajena

10 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Health experts fear spike in HIV infections

10 hrs ago | 502 Views

Cost of living increases to $7 171

10 hrs ago | 649 Views

Mutodi's firing was long overdue

10 hrs ago | 1261 Views

The cost of Chinese aid to Africa

10 hrs ago | 295 Views

Whither MDC after Supreme Court judgment?

10 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mliswa savages government

10 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Operation Restore Legacy a failure

10 hrs ago | 371 Views

Health experts, CSOs warn of spike in COVID-19 cases

10 hrs ago | 297 Views

Slain lockdown violator's family sues govt

10 hrs ago | 219 Views

Ziyambi taunts MDC 'abductees'

10 hrs ago | 820 Views

Rape, Assault cop appeals against dismissal

11 hrs ago | 695 Views

Man kills neighbour in fight over missing heifer

11 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mobile money agents' 'illicit' deals exposed

11 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Dumb criminals: US$20 000 watch sold for 30 bond

11 hrs ago | 938 Views

800 kombis impounded

11 hrs ago | 961 Views

Beitbridge ups modernisation drive

11 hrs ago | 302 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days