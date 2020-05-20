Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tendai Biti takes Mnangagwa head on

by Mandla Ndlovu
28 secs ago | Views
Tendai Biti, the Vice President of the main MDC faction led by Nelson Chamisa, has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa  of failing to understand statecraft and the principle of the same.

In a frenzied Twitter post on Friday Biti said, "This man has failed &failed in absolute terms. Charema chinhu !! Charamba Chinhu!! Part of his problem is he has never understood Statecraft. He has never understood that governance is consensual, an inclusive process of trade-ins, incentives, and trade-offs.

"A social contract Statecraft is nation-building. The construction of an ethical State with reciprocal obligations founded on the will to transform. Any thug or idiot can occupy the State Palace but governance is another thing. More so if the sole purpose of office is banditry, looting plunder and  power."

Biti urged Zimbabweans to participate in changing the trajectory of Zimbabwe's history.

"The question of the day is how does Zimbabwe transit from this man and the terrible status quo of illegality, plunder, violence, and mediocrity. Zimbabwe stands on the brink. A delicate defining moment. We must capture this moment otherwise those who defined history in 2017 will do so again."



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days