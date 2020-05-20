Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Omega Sibanda to replace Mutodi as Deputy Minister?

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Vungu Constituency Omega Sibanda might soon land the post of Deputy Government Spokesperson which was previously held by sacked Dr Energy Mutodi a highly placed source who spoke to this reporter has revealed.

The source said Sibanda, who was born in Gweru, is being touted as a replacement and his name is being backed by the powerful First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa.

The source added that a certain grouping of ZANU PF officials were routing for Tinoda Machakaire (MP for Wedza South) to take over as Deputy Minister of Information while arguing that Omega must be deployed to the Youth and Sports Ministry headed by Kirsty Coventry.

According to the parliament website, Sibanda holds a Diploma in strategic management and was studying for MBA at the time his profile was uploaded on the parliament website.

His brief political history is summoned up as below:
 
ZANU PF Youth member in Mpopoma/Pelandaba in 1994.

Transferred to Mguza District in 2000-2003.

Went back to Mpopoma-Pelandaba constituency and was a campaign manager for Hon. Dr. Ndlovu and again for Honorable J. Tshuma

Sibanda is also a football administrator of note and has vast experience in the hospitality and Tourism Industry.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance youth leader "fears" for own life

2 mins ago | 0 Views

HIV+ Zimbabweans in SA, Botswana stranded

58 mins ago | 236 Views

America wants Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

59 mins ago | 377 Views

Brinkmanship failed Mutodi

59 mins ago | 367 Views

MDC circus in new twist

60 mins ago | 451 Views

Parliament must prioritise food security

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Tendai Biti takes Mnangagwa head on

3 hrs ago | 3714 Views

Prophet nabbed for fondling congregant

5 hrs ago | 1758 Views

BREAKING: Robbers break in at Mutodi's house

5 hrs ago | 4049 Views

ZCP Central Committee condemns ZANU PF sponsored abuse against women

6 hrs ago | 1014 Views

South Africans to start drinking alcohol only at Level 1

7 hrs ago | 1805 Views

PHOTOS: 'Ugly' ZUPCO buses break the internet

7 hrs ago | 5995 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of Coronavirus test kits

8 hrs ago | 1660 Views

People living with HIV in dilema-ZPP

9 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Man up for stealing floor polish

9 hrs ago | 817 Views

Food aid transport fee, a burden to the vulnerable

9 hrs ago | 510 Views

Cimas announces cover for COVID-19 positive members

9 hrs ago | 546 Views

Sikhosana was unhappy with the new dispensation

10 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Operation restore legacy a failure

10 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Political Cult Culture need to change

10 hrs ago | 416 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa - Tribute from a civic and personal perspective

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Chinhoyi fire tender under probe over Banket hospital inferno

10 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabweans among top 5 alcohol drinkers in Africa

10 hrs ago | 1088 Views

'MDC structures reject Neslon Chamisa as President'

11 hrs ago | 6484 Views

BREAKING: Police arrest journalists in Harare

11 hrs ago | 2593 Views

New twist to MDC's wars

14 hrs ago | 5387 Views

West advises Mnangagwa to talk to Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 6958 Views

Chamisa in Khupe counter

14 hrs ago | 5803 Views

Father of MDC activist won't forgive brutal security agents

14 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Mozambique's problems are ours too

14 hrs ago | 1096 Views

'Money printing impact is worse than Covid-19'

14 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (II)

14 hrs ago | 712 Views

Khupe's MDC-T plunged in huge disarray

14 hrs ago | 4673 Views

Queen B in Zupco buses procurement scandal

14 hrs ago | 3723 Views

MDC-Alliance abductions unsettle top police officers

14 hrs ago | 3019 Views

'Over-reliance on China to derail Zimbabwe recovery'

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of COVID-19 test kits

14 hrs ago | 597 Views

Kasukuwere farm take-over scuttles US$5m investment

14 hrs ago | 2534 Views

US dollar court ruling set to trigger lawsuits

14 hrs ago | 789 Views

Chamisa bags 2014 MDC structures

14 hrs ago | 4883 Views

GMAZ boss Musarara spills the beans on Wadyajena

14 hrs ago | 2096 Views

Health experts fear spike in HIV infections

14 hrs ago | 581 Views

Cost of living increases to $7 171

14 hrs ago | 821 Views

Mutodi's firing was long overdue

14 hrs ago | 1457 Views

The cost of Chinese aid to Africa

14 hrs ago | 320 Views

Whither MDC after Supreme Court judgment?

14 hrs ago | 512 Views

Mliswa savages government

14 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Operation Restore Legacy a failure

14 hrs ago | 393 Views

Health experts, CSOs warn of spike in COVID-19 cases

14 hrs ago | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days