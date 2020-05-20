Omega Sibanda to replace Mutodi as Deputy Minister?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Vungu Constituency Omega Sibanda might soon land the post of Deputy Government Spokesperson which was previously held by sacked Dr Energy Mutodi a highly placed source who spoke to this reporter has revealed.The source said Sibanda, who was born in Gweru, is being touted as a replacement and his name is being backed by the powerful First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa.The source added that a certain grouping of ZANU PF officials were routing for Tinoda Machakaire (MP for Wedza South) to take over as Deputy Minister of Information while arguing that Omega must be deployed to the Youth and Sports Ministry headed by Kirsty Coventry.According to the parliament website, Sibanda holds a Diploma in strategic management and was studying for MBA at the time his profile was uploaded on the parliament website.His brief political history is summoned up as below:ZANU PF Youth member in Mpopoma/Pelandaba in 1994.Transferred to Mguza District in 2000-2003.Went back to Mpopoma-Pelandaba constituency and was a campaign manager for Hon. Dr. Ndlovu and again for Honorable J. TshumaSibanda is also a football administrator of note and has vast experience in the hospitality and Tourism Industry.