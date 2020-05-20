News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

MDC Alliance youth leader Obey Sithole insist abductors are after his life.Sithole said the suffering MDC Alliance youth leaders Cecilia Chimbiri Joana Mamombe and Netsai Marowa are praying for him as he is the next target after they were abducted.He made the remarks on micro blogging Twitter soon after visiting the trio who are hospitalized in Waterfalls."I was delighted to speak to the ladies Joanah ,Cecillia & Netsai who are admitted at a local hospital. I'm happy that they're recovering but l was touched when they told me that even in their pain their pain they're praying for me.They recall that the abductors indicated that I'm next," said Sithole.Meanwhile, the international community has unequivocally told President Emmerson Mnangagwa that it expected his government to carry out swift, thorough and credible investigations into last week's abduction and brutal attacks on three MDC Alliance youth leaders.