Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ tightens screws on mobile money

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) introduced more measures yesterday affecting EcoCash agents as part of what is now seen as a policy to bring EcoCash agents into the formal banking system and ensure they are controlled.

Banks holding mobile money trust accounts are now only allowed to let their account holders pay into those trust accounts and have to enforce the know-your-customer standards of the banking system.

The Reserve Bank's Financial Intelligence Unit believes large money transfers by EcoCash agents are being used to fuel black market deals in foreign exchange and has already imposed limits on business the agents can transact. In a letter to Steward Bank, the RBZ has directed that bank to go further in controlling transfers into EcoCash mobile money trust accounts.

Both EcoCash and Steward Bank are subsidiaries of Cassava Smartech, which has already launched a legal challenge in the High Court over an RBZ directive to freeze lines of flagged agents which the RBZ considered were handling transactions far beyond what normal business requirements would demand.

Now the Financial Intelligence Unit has directed Steward Bank, which handles the mobile money trust accounts, to ensure that all holders of such accounts are also bank customers and to stop third parties, those who are not account holders with the bank, from transferring money into the trust accounts.

The trust accounts, which EcoCash has with several banks, hold the money registered in customer and agent mobile wallets to ensure that these funds are safe. In most EcoCash transactions, customers send money to each other within tight limits and there are no changes to the totals in the trust accounts. The RBZ is now gunning for the other cases where some individual is paying into the trust account.

Mobile money service providers are already having to re-license all agents.

In its directive to Steward Bank, the financial intelligence unit said: "We have noted rampant abuse of the mobile money platforms for purposes of illicit foreign currency dealings and money laundering. We have noted huge daily inflows into the MMT account, without any apparent underlying business rationale," reads the directive.

"We have directed mobile money service providers to undertake an agent re-licensing and KYC enhancement exercise to ensure that only bona-fide entities are allowed to continue transacting on the respective mobile money platforms. But pending completion of such a KYC enhancement and re-licensing banks now had to take a number of other steps. The bank shall not receive or process any payment into the MMT account from a third party, that is, a person or entity who is not an account-holder with the bank. A customer of the bank shall only be allowed to pay into the Ecocash MMT account, funds not exceeding Z$100 000 per month (in line with the agent or bulk payer monthly limits currently in force). Ecocash shall, from time-to-time, provide the bank with lists and details of its agents who would have undergone the re-licensing exercise, and who shall be allowed to transact at higher limits, as shall be approved by the RBZ. The bank shall exercise enhanced due diligence to satisfy itself as to the purpose of any payment into the MMT account and report any suspicious transactions."


FIU said that the restrictions do not apply to those EcoCash agents or bulk payers who are banking institutions, bureaux de change, listed companies, international organisations, microfinance institutions, and Government and quasi-government institutions. This week the central bank governor said the move to impose a blanket freeze on suspicious agent lines was critical to protect the economy.

"If we don't do what the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) are doing we are going to reach a bubble. What we are doing at FIU is to try and stop it, but mobile telecommunications players are just looking at their income, not the economic welfare of the country," he told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget and Finance.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora warn MDC Parliament boycotters

2 secs ago | 0 Views

Why was Energy Mutodi fired?

3 hrs ago | 2658 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader 'fears' for own life

11 hrs ago | 2299 Views

HIV+ Zimbabweans in SA, Botswana stranded

12 hrs ago | 1823 Views

America wants Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

12 hrs ago | 2917 Views

Brinkmanship failed Mutodi

12 hrs ago | 2947 Views

MDC circus in new twist

12 hrs ago | 3334 Views

Omega Sibanda to replace Mutodi as Deputy Minister?

12 hrs ago | 4287 Views

Parliament must prioritise food security

14 hrs ago | 551 Views

Tendai Biti takes Mnangagwa head on

14 hrs ago | 6364 Views

Prophet nabbed for fondling congregant

16 hrs ago | 2185 Views

BREAKING: Robbers break in at Mutodi's house

16 hrs ago | 5131 Views

ZCP Central Committee condemns ZANU PF sponsored abuse against women

17 hrs ago | 1229 Views

South Africans to start drinking alcohol only at Level 1

18 hrs ago | 2186 Views

PHOTOS: 'Ugly' ZUPCO buses break the internet

19 hrs ago | 7929 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of Coronavirus test kits

19 hrs ago | 1952 Views

People living with HIV in dilema-ZPP

21 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Man up for stealing floor polish

21 hrs ago | 946 Views

Food aid transport fee, a burden to the vulnerable

21 hrs ago | 546 Views

Cimas announces cover for COVID-19 positive members

21 hrs ago | 594 Views

Sikhosana was unhappy with the new dispensation

21 hrs ago | 2649 Views

Operation restore legacy a failure

21 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Political Cult Culture need to change

21 hrs ago | 458 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa - Tribute from a civic and personal perspective

21 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chinhoyi fire tender under probe over Banket hospital inferno

21 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimbabweans among top 5 alcohol drinkers in Africa

21 hrs ago | 1455 Views

'MDC structures reject Neslon Chamisa as President'

22 hrs ago | 7312 Views

BREAKING: Police arrest journalists in Harare

23 hrs ago | 2724 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days