Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora warn MDC Parliament boycotters

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
MDC-T secretary-general Mr Douglas Mwonzora has described calls by MDC-Alliance for MDC senators and National Assembly members to resign from Parliament as reckless and irresponsible.

He warned the MDC parliamentarians and senators against boycotting Parliament business.

Mr Mwonzora's warning comes after the MDC-Alliance leaders ordered MPs to boycott Parliament in solidarity with Charlton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Tabitha Khumalo (MDC proportional representative), Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura) and Midlands Senator Lillian Timveos who were recalled from Parliament. Mr Mwonzora said the MDC parliamentarians and senators should take Parliament business seriously.

"To that end, we view the call by some of our colleagues to have our MPs resign from Parliament completely as irresponsible and reckless.

"We urge our members of Parliament to recognise and discharge their obligations to their constituencies in particular and to Zimbabwe in general. They must also be cognisant of their obligation to the values of the MDC party. These values are summarised in Article 3 and 4 of our constitution," he said. On speculation regarding further recalls of MDC Members of Parliament, he said they would deal with the matter on a case by case basis depending on their behaviour.

"We should state that we are not a vindictive leadership and it is not our intention to victimise anyone."

In addition, he said preparations for the party's extraordinary congress were going on well.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Omalayitsha feel Covid-19 pinch

6 secs ago | 0 Views

Victoria Falls mayoral dispute spills into court

33 secs ago | 0 Views

Government speaks on fuel hike claims

51 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa approached in chieftainship row

1 min ago | 0 Views

MDC-Alliance official in court

2 mins ago | 0 Views

RBZ tightens screws on mobile money

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Why was Energy Mutodi fired?

3 hrs ago | 2691 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader 'fears' for own life

11 hrs ago | 2310 Views

HIV+ Zimbabweans in SA, Botswana stranded

12 hrs ago | 1828 Views

America wants Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

12 hrs ago | 2924 Views

Brinkmanship failed Mutodi

12 hrs ago | 2952 Views

MDC circus in new twist

12 hrs ago | 3345 Views

Omega Sibanda to replace Mutodi as Deputy Minister?

12 hrs ago | 4299 Views

Parliament must prioritise food security

14 hrs ago | 551 Views

Tendai Biti takes Mnangagwa head on

15 hrs ago | 6373 Views

Prophet nabbed for fondling congregant

16 hrs ago | 2188 Views

BREAKING: Robbers break in at Mutodi's house

16 hrs ago | 5136 Views

ZCP Central Committee condemns ZANU PF sponsored abuse against women

17 hrs ago | 1230 Views

South Africans to start drinking alcohol only at Level 1

18 hrs ago | 2187 Views

PHOTOS: 'Ugly' ZUPCO buses break the internet

19 hrs ago | 7938 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of Coronavirus test kits

19 hrs ago | 1954 Views

People living with HIV in dilema-ZPP

21 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Man up for stealing floor polish

21 hrs ago | 947 Views

Food aid transport fee, a burden to the vulnerable

21 hrs ago | 546 Views

Cimas announces cover for COVID-19 positive members

21 hrs ago | 595 Views

Sikhosana was unhappy with the new dispensation

21 hrs ago | 2649 Views

Operation restore legacy a failure

21 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Political Cult Culture need to change

21 hrs ago | 458 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa - Tribute from a civic and personal perspective

21 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chinhoyi fire tender under probe over Banket hospital inferno

21 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimbabweans among top 5 alcohol drinkers in Africa

21 hrs ago | 1457 Views

'MDC structures reject Neslon Chamisa as President'

22 hrs ago | 7316 Views

BREAKING: Police arrest journalists in Harare

23 hrs ago | 2724 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days