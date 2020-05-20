Mnangagwa approached in chieftainship row

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MEMBER of the Jaka clan in Chivi has written a letter to President Mnangagwa protesting over the imposition of Mr Chishanu Magora Muzogwi as Chief Jaka.Mr Jere Jaka, who is being represented by Harare lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya, is protesting against the "improper" appointment and intended installation of Mr Muzogwi and wants the decision rescinded before his installation set for today.The letter is copied to Chivi District Administrator, Masvingo Provincial Assembly of Chiefs, National Council of Chiefs and Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo.The protest comes after the Jaka clan was advised by Chivi District Administrator that the President had appointed Mr Muzogwi as Chief Jaka on the basis of recommendations made by the Masvingo Provincial Assembly of Chiefs, National Council of Chiefs and Minister Moyo."The intended Headman is not the rightful person to be appointed as Chief Jaka," read the letter dated May 18, 2020.In making the recommendations to President Mnangagwa, Mr Rubaya said Chivi district administrator and the Masvingo Provincial Chiefs' Council disregarded the historical narrative of how the Jaka chieftaincy came into being and in the process failed to follow the customary principles which relate to the appointment of Chief Jaka."For the record, the Jaka chieftaincy is for the direct descendant of the original Chief Jaka. It was never intended to be shared by other families from the Masunda family," said Mr Rubaya.He implored President Mnangagwa to appoint a team of officers to investigate why the Jaka chieftaincy was in the hands of the "wrong people" at the expense of the Jaka family.In terms of the Constitution, it is only the President who deals with disputes relating to the appointment of chiefs. Mr Rubaya accused former Masvingo District Administrator Mr Felix Chikovo of conniving with Muzogwi and his family members to take over the Jaka chieftainship with the latter always boasting that they have a relative in the corridors of power."If Mr Chikovo is related to the Muzogwi family, he is conflicted and there is therefore need for the powers that be to investigate his conduct in dealing with this issue, said Mr Rubaya.The Jaka family representative Munoda Madigi said; "Now that this matter has been placed before the responsible authorities it is my humble belief that due process will take its course leading to the correct Jaka family tree being adhered to".