Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Victoria Falls mayoral dispute spills into court

by Staff reporter
33 secs ago | Views
VICTORIA Falls councillor Richard Mguni, who was recently elected the town's mayor by councillors aligned to an MDC faction led by Mr Nelson Chamisa, has gone to court challenging Government's decision to reinstate his predecessor, Clr Somvelo Dlamini.

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo reinstated Clr Dlamini as a councillor for Ward 9 after reversing his earlier decision declaring the seat vacant. The minister then directed that Clr Dlamini must revert to being Victoria Falls mayor.

Clr Dlamini was expelled by MDC Alliance through a letter written by the party's secretary Mr Charlton Hwende on February 24 on allegations of violating party rules and undermining protocol, leading to the minister declaring the seat vacant.

The other 10 Victoria Falls councillors then sat as a full council meeting and elected Ward 5 Clr Mguni as the new mayor to replace Clr Dlamini despite the municipal management insisting that the election be deferred.

Clr Mguni who has been a councillor since 2013, defeated Ward 4 Clr Patricia Mwale by six votes to four. Clr Mwale had been acting mayor since the expulsion of Clr Dlamini.

Earlier this month, Minister Moyo reinstated Clr Dlamini on the basis of a letter written by Mr Douglas Mwonzora who is secretary general of the MDC-T of 2014, as per the recent Supreme Court ruling which recognised Dr Thokozani Khupe as the party leader.

Clr Mguni through his lawyers Ncube Attorney, filed an urgent chamber application at the Bulawayo High Court citing Minister Moyo, Clr Dlamini and Victoria Falls Municipality as respondents. In his founding affidavit, Clr Mguni said Minister Moyo's directive is unlawful, arguing that Clr Dlamini lawfully vacated the office of the mayor.

"I am bringing this application in my capacity as the mayor of Victoria Falls as well as in my capacity as Ward 5 councillor under the Victoria Falls Municipality. The first respondent (Minister Moyo) in essence wants someone who resigned as a mayor to illegally hold the position contrary to the law," he said.

"The consequence of such action is to have illegalities perpetrated by foisting a non-mayor to be mayor when councillors have lawfully elected a mayor. Such unlawfulness needs to be urgently interdicted."

Clr Mguni argued that his election as mayor is unassailable and its nullification by Minister Moyo is in violation of the law. "For the first respondent to reverse the recall decision by my party in terms of section 129 (k) as read with section 278 (1) of the Constitution or his direction for an election, and my election, he has to go to court. He cannot reverse either decision legally, he needs a court order," he said.

Clr Mguni said reliance on the memorandum by the Victoria Falls Municipality violates his constitutional rights, including the right to seek and hold public office as set out in the political rights.

"I therefore seek an order interdicting Victoria Falls Municipality from carrying into effect the instruction of the Minister as set out in his memorandum of 12 May 2020," he said. In a letter dated May 5, 2020 written to Clr Dlamini and Victoria Falls Municipality, Minister Moyo said the former mayor has been reinstated with immediate effect without loss of benefits.

"Following receipt of a letter from the secretary general of Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) stating that it is reversing your recall, I hereby withdraw my letter of 25 March 2020 dismissing you from council. You are hereby re-instated as councillor for Ward 9 Victoria Falls Municipality without loss of allowances," said Minister Moyo.

He said Clr Dlamini was reinstated as a councillor and as such there was no provision for an election of a new mayor. The Minister said Clr Dlamini retains his mayoral post until the end of his term of office.

"In terms of section 316, I hereby order that the election for a new mayor of Victoria Falls is nullified and Clr S Dlamini continues in the office," he said.

The respondents are yet to respond.


Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Omalayitsha feel Covid-19 pinch

6 secs ago | 0 Views

Government speaks on fuel hike claims

51 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa approached in chieftainship row

1 min ago | 0 Views

MDC-Alliance official in court

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mwonzora warn MDC Parliament boycotters

2 mins ago | 0 Views

RBZ tightens screws on mobile money

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Why was Energy Mutodi fired?

3 hrs ago | 2691 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader 'fears' for own life

11 hrs ago | 2310 Views

HIV+ Zimbabweans in SA, Botswana stranded

12 hrs ago | 1828 Views

America wants Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

12 hrs ago | 2924 Views

Brinkmanship failed Mutodi

12 hrs ago | 2952 Views

MDC circus in new twist

12 hrs ago | 3345 Views

Omega Sibanda to replace Mutodi as Deputy Minister?

12 hrs ago | 4299 Views

Parliament must prioritise food security

14 hrs ago | 551 Views

Tendai Biti takes Mnangagwa head on

15 hrs ago | 6373 Views

Prophet nabbed for fondling congregant

16 hrs ago | 2188 Views

BREAKING: Robbers break in at Mutodi's house

16 hrs ago | 5136 Views

ZCP Central Committee condemns ZANU PF sponsored abuse against women

17 hrs ago | 1230 Views

South Africans to start drinking alcohol only at Level 1

18 hrs ago | 2187 Views

PHOTOS: 'Ugly' ZUPCO buses break the internet

19 hrs ago | 7938 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of Coronavirus test kits

19 hrs ago | 1954 Views

People living with HIV in dilema-ZPP

21 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Man up for stealing floor polish

21 hrs ago | 947 Views

Food aid transport fee, a burden to the vulnerable

21 hrs ago | 546 Views

Cimas announces cover for COVID-19 positive members

21 hrs ago | 595 Views

Sikhosana was unhappy with the new dispensation

21 hrs ago | 2649 Views

Operation restore legacy a failure

21 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Political Cult Culture need to change

21 hrs ago | 458 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa - Tribute from a civic and personal perspective

21 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chinhoyi fire tender under probe over Banket hospital inferno

21 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimbabweans among top 5 alcohol drinkers in Africa

21 hrs ago | 1457 Views

'MDC structures reject Neslon Chamisa as President'

22 hrs ago | 7316 Views

BREAKING: Police arrest journalists in Harare

23 hrs ago | 2724 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days