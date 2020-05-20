Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Duo in soup for housebreaking, theft

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested two suspects for theft of property worth over $1,5 million.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday said Cuthbert Mnyandi (18) and Gamuchirai Nyasha (20) broke into seven houses in Hillside and stole various items.

He said Mnyandi and Nyasha broke into homes between 10am and 5pm when occupants were not around and got away with electrical gadgets, cash, cellphones and laptops which they sold in high-density suburbs.

"The property that was stolen is worth $1,5 million and property worth over $900 000 was recovered through investigations," Ncube said.

Ncube advised the public not buy stolen property as they risk being arrested.

In another matter, a Chiweshe thief who used duplicate keys to gain entry into a complainant's house and stole two wheelbarrows was jailed for eight months.

Gift Mhendami (39), of Mufanechiya Village under Chief Makope in Chiweshe, was sentenced to an effective eight months behind bars by Concession resident magistrate Nixon Mangoti yesterday.

Prosecutor Kumbirai Nyamvura told the court that on May 16, Mhendami stormed Malven Nyamombe's homestead and used duplicate keys to gain entry into the house.

He stole two wheelbarrows and other items worth $7 180.

He took his loot to his house and Nyamombe, with the assistance of other villagers, followed the thief 's foot tracks.

They searched his house and recovered two wheelbarrows and a few items worth $3 000.

They effected a citizen arrest before taking him to the police station.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days