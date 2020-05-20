Latest News Editor's Choice


Mwonzora to be appointed Minister by Mnangagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 secs ago | Views
Secretary General of the MDC smaller faction Douglas Mwonzora has reportedly told his friends that he will be sworn in as a Minister by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The revelation swere made by senior journalist and former Daily News Editor Stanley Gama.

Said Gama ,"I have just been alerted that the MDC rebels led by Mwnohave already told their friends that they will be ministers in a unity government with ZANU PF soon."

The scribe advised Mwonzora to slow down his political pace because he was bound to be disappointed.

"My bro, slow down, beware of jumping into a swimming pool without water. You will hit the concrete floor with your head."

In April, Mwonzora  dismissed as malicious, social media claims he was keen on dragging MDC into a government of national unity with the ZANU PF led administration in an arrangement that would see him become Prime Minister.

"It has come to my attention that there are WhatsApp chats that have been thrown onto the social media purporting to be coming from me," he said."In those chats, an impression is being created that I am in discussions with the government in order to form a Government of National Unity in which I will be Prime Minister. The chats are fake and malicious."





Source - Byo24News

