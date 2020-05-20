Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTO: Lovemore Moyo visits Welshman Ncube

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Former MDC-T Chairman Lovemore Moyo made a flash visit to MDC Alliance Vice President Professor Welshman Ncube on Saturday.

Confirming the meeting on Twitter, Ncube said, "Mr Speaker Sir, Honourable Lovemore Moyo, also National Chairman of MDCT 2014 structures, visited me today at my office where in Trumpian speak we had a very beautiful catching up on subjects of mutual interests ranging from ranching through market gardening to national politics."

The meeting has been interpreted by social media users as a counter to Douglas Mwonzora who says he commands the MDC-T 2014 structures.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Remembering the Prophet who foretold Jah Prayzah's rise to fame

24 mins ago | 68 Views

30 Johanne Masowe members flee from cops at illegal church gathering

2 hrs ago | 676 Views

COVID-19 returnees panic as one of them tests positive

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

Zimbabwean graduate killed in chilling murder in SA

2 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Laduma ladlula: lakhothama iqhawe lezwe.

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mwonzora to be appointed Minister by Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 2174 Views

Healthcare professionals discover their voice

7 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Mwonzora pleads with Chamisa's MPs

8 hrs ago | 5557 Views

Mnangagwa accident a hoax, says Police

8 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Pressure to arrest MDC officials' tormentors

8 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Mnangagwa's son fingered in Buyanga custody dispute

8 hrs ago | 2793 Views

RBZ can't import forex to buy gold

8 hrs ago | 1643 Views

EcoCash limits ridiculously low in comparison to similar markets

8 hrs ago | 973 Views

Private schools behaving badly

8 hrs ago | 1244 Views

MDC EOC discussions must start in earnest

8 hrs ago | 763 Views

Duo in soup for housebreaking, theft

8 hrs ago | 339 Views

CJ Malaba separates ConCourt from Supreme Court

8 hrs ago | 700 Views

RBZ charges Ecocash directors with money laundering

8 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Universities reopening date set

8 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Thieves crash in getaway car

8 hrs ago | 998 Views

Mnangagwa bids farewell to Chinese experts

8 hrs ago | 595 Views

Social distancing fails as queues grow

8 hrs ago | 345 Views

Omalayitsha feel Covid-19 pinch

8 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Victoria Falls mayoral dispute spills into court

8 hrs ago | 394 Views

Government speaks on fuel hike claims

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mnangagwa approached in chieftainship row

8 hrs ago | 386 Views

MDC-Alliance official in court

8 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mwonzora warn MDC Parliament boycotters

8 hrs ago | 514 Views

RBZ tightens screws on mobile money

8 hrs ago | 709 Views

Why was Energy Mutodi fired?

11 hrs ago | 7594 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader 'fears' for own life

20 hrs ago | 2663 Views

HIV+ Zimbabweans in SA, Botswana stranded

21 hrs ago | 2249 Views

America wants Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

21 hrs ago | 3496 Views

Brinkmanship failed Mutodi

21 hrs ago | 3441 Views

MDC circus in new twist

21 hrs ago | 4010 Views

Omega Sibanda to replace Mutodi as Deputy Minister?

21 hrs ago | 5641 Views

Parliament must prioritise food security

22 hrs ago | 595 Views

Tendai Biti takes Mnangagwa head on

23 hrs ago | 8070 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days