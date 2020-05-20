PHOTO: Lovemore Moyo visits Welshman Ncube

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former MDC-T Chairman Lovemore Moyo made a flash visit to MDC Alliance Vice President Professor Welshman Ncube on Saturday.Confirming the meeting on Twitter, Ncube said, "Mr Speaker Sir, Honourable Lovemore Moyo, also National Chairman of MDCT 2014 structures, visited me today at my office where in Trumpian speak we had a very beautiful catching up on subjects of mutual interests ranging from ranching through market gardening to national politics."The meeting has been interpreted by social media users as a counter to Douglas Mwonzora who says he commands the MDC-T 2014 structures.