Jonathan Moyo's 2 relatives poisoned in South Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago
Professor Jonathan Moyo is a grieving man after a tragedy struck and death took two of his close family members Lwazi Maseko and Thabo Ndlovu who was poisoned in South Africa.

Posting on Twitter on Friday, Moyo said, "Tragedy has struck us in Joburg. We have lost Lwazi Maseko in pink t/shirt(son of Samkeliso, my cousin sister) and Thabo Ndlovu(son of Samkeliso's late brother Melusi) in blue t-shirt. They ate poisoned mince meat. Samkeliso is daughter to Uncle Jonathan, brother to my mother. God!"

According to Whatsapp message posted by Moyo on social media, the family unknowingly bought poisoned mince-meat from a local butchery and the deceased persons passed on after consuming it.

The family said they are waiting for the police to conclude investigations.



Source - Byo24News

