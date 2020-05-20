Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

FIFA agree to bail out ZIFA

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FIFA have agreed to bail out ZIFA by approving a package to cater for the association's crippling legacy debt which had now ballooned to $10 million and stifled various development programmes over the past seven years.

Starting next month, the world football governing body are expected to release the funds under the FIFA Forward Programme.

Currently, auditors appointed to assist ZIFA, are busy with the verification exercise, working closely with the debtors.

This tranche of money is over and above the US$1 million FIFA grant which the association receive annually.

ZIFA have already received the full amount for this year but this is mainly for their operational costs, including development and national teams.

However, FIFA have approved two of the eight project applications, which ZIFA tendered, under the FIFA Forward Programme.

The other project which, was approved and will receive funding from Zurich, is the association's restructuring.

This project seeks to professionalise ZIFA after auditing the current structure in relation to human resources, football development and technical issues.

The auditors, working with a mandate from FIFA, are in the process of verifying figures with organisations and people who are owed money by the association.

This is a huge development considering that the legacy debt had stretched from the time former president, Cuthbert Dube, was in charge of the association five years ago.

Yesterday, ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, said they were in the process of reaching out to anyone who is owed by ZIFA to get in touch with the auditors.

"We had a $10 million legacy debt and we applied for a total of eight projects, so we are happy that two of them were approved and the rest are still pending,'' said Kamambo.

"We appointed an auditor, in conjunction with FIFA, to verify the debt with the creditors, then we make the payments.

"We expect to do the payments once the auditor completes his work.

"We expect to finish the verification exercise in two weeks' time and then we will ask FIFA to release funds.

"We stand guided by Supreme Court ruling of last year, so the payments will be done in the local currency.''

Last November, the Supreme Court ruled that Daisy Lodge, who had been battling to be paid their dues in foreign currency after ZIFA ran a $161 000 bill, had no case against the association which settled that debt, in full, in February this year.

ZIFA paid $195 000 in February this year, to dissolve that debt.

Officials at the country's football controlling body, and their legal representatives — Ngarava, Moyo and Chikono Legal Practitioners — argued that at the time the payment was done, the rate of the local dollar and the United States dollar was at par.

However, the owners of Daisy Lodge challenged that settlement and insisted they wanted to be paid in foreign currency.

This sparked a legal battle which finally spilled into the Supreme Court, which ruled ZIFA had fully serviced their debt in January.

"This is a big plus for the football family. Managing football had become so difficult with legacy debts, especially ahead of big assignments,'' said Kamambo.

"I am really happy that the garnishing of accounts, which had become the order of the day, will be a thing of the past.

"We ran into some problems trying to divert funds in other accounts so that we will carry on with football, but now we would be able to conduct our business in a transparent manner.

"We are calling upon anyone who is owed by ZIFA, from all these years, to come to come forward and meet the auditors for verification.

"We would be running some adverts in the mainstream media to bring awareness to all the creditors.

"After this exercise we don't want anyone to come and claim that they are still owed," he said. Before this approval, ZIFA had already paid creditors such as Daisy Lodge in full. Under the leadership of Gianni Infantino, FIFA have increased investment into the game and are helping underprivileged associations with funding.

"We are increasing our financial support for the six confederations so that they can do more to develop football in their regions.

"We aim to improve the impact, and the efficiency of our investment in development, achieving better and more sustainable results so that football can thrive everywhere.

"We are bringing together all of our football project support into one tailor-made contract of agreed objectives and a development plan to meet the specific needs and challenges of each association''.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora rubbishes Chamisa allies' 'unconstitutional' meeting

11 mins ago | 26 Views

Judiciary not captured, says Ziyambi

12 mins ago | 15 Views

Jack Ma dispatches more equipment to Zimbabwe

12 mins ago | 13 Views

Malaria cases go down

13 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's quarantined citizens stage demo

1 hr ago | 432 Views

Zimbabwe diasporans eligible for land allocation back home

1 hr ago | 371 Views

Jonathan Moyo's 2 relatives poisoned in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 2912 Views

Remembering the Prophet who foretold Jah Prayzah's rise to fame

4 hrs ago | 1861 Views

PHOTO: Lovemore Moyo visits Welshman Ncube

5 hrs ago | 4449 Views

30 Johanne Masowe members flee from cops at illegal church gathering

6 hrs ago | 1907 Views

COVID-19 returnees panic as one of them tests positive

6 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Zimbabwean graduate killed in chilling murder in SA

6 hrs ago | 3295 Views

Laduma ladlula: lakhothama iqhawe lezwe.

6 hrs ago | 769 Views

Mwonzora to be appointed Minister by Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 6353 Views

Healthcare professionals discover their voice

11 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Mwonzora pleads with Chamisa's MPs

12 hrs ago | 6506 Views

Mnangagwa accident a hoax, says Police

12 hrs ago | 2102 Views

Pressure to arrest MDC officials' tormentors

12 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Mnangagwa's son fingered in Buyanga custody dispute

12 hrs ago | 3493 Views

RBZ can't import forex to buy gold

12 hrs ago | 2151 Views

EcoCash limits ridiculously low in comparison to similar markets

12 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Private schools behaving badly

12 hrs ago | 2531 Views

MDC EOC discussions must start in earnest

12 hrs ago | 944 Views

Duo in soup for housebreaking, theft

12 hrs ago | 410 Views

CJ Malaba separates ConCourt from Supreme Court

12 hrs ago | 892 Views

RBZ charges Ecocash directors with money laundering

12 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Universities reopening date set

12 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Thieves crash in getaway car

12 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Mnangagwa bids farewell to Chinese experts

12 hrs ago | 727 Views

Social distancing fails as queues grow

12 hrs ago | 430 Views

Omalayitsha feel Covid-19 pinch

12 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Victoria Falls mayoral dispute spills into court

12 hrs ago | 472 Views

Government speaks on fuel hike claims

12 hrs ago | 834 Views

Mnangagwa approached in chieftainship row

12 hrs ago | 514 Views

MDC-Alliance official in court

12 hrs ago | 420 Views

Mwonzora warn MDC Parliament boycotters

12 hrs ago | 590 Views

RBZ tightens screws on mobile money

12 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Why was Energy Mutodi fired?

15 hrs ago | 9529 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader 'fears' for own life

24 hrs ago | 2721 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days