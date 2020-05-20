Malaria cases go down

News / National

by Staff reporter

HEALTH minister Obadiah Moyo has revealed that malaria cases have gone down by 18 percent countrywide this week following government's interventions in hardest hit areas.The government has been distributing mosquito nets and conducting indoor residual spraying to curb the spread of the disease in the country.Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West, Manicaland, East and Matabeleland South provinces were the hardest hit by the outbreak.Moyo, added that the malaria programme had also been integrated with the Covid-19 response, especially in areas where the country is experiencing outbreaks.This comes as the government recently complained that the malaria outbreak was proving difficult to contain in Mashonaland Central due to high mining and agricultural activities, which were exposing most miners to mosquito bites in the bush.