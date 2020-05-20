Jack Ma dispatches more equipment to Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

AUTHORITIES are appealing for calm amid warnings by doctors that the shortage of coronavirus test kits and adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) in the country could see more local infections, the Daily News reports.This comes as Zimbabwe was yesterday due to receive the second consignment of Covid-19 equipment from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.It also comes as the lethal disease has so far killed four people and infected 51 others in the country — with 18 of them reported to have fully recovered from the virus.Speaking in an interview with the Daily News yesterday, Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo appealed for calm, saying the government was working closely with its partners to ensure that authorities remained on top of the situation."We do not live in isolation. Globally there is an increased demand for reagents (required for testing) and other consumables that are needed in the fight against Covid-19."This has caused a scramble for materials among nations and inevitably we are also affected," Moyo said."However, we are working around the clock with our partners to ensure that we still test as many people as possible and that we improve our quarantine facilities."We are confident that we will be able to meet the challenges and that our health facilities and personnel are adequately equipped," he added.As of Thursday night, the country had tested 34 707 people for the virus, equating to an average of 1 000 tests a day since Monday.Moyo said while the government was concerned that recent coronavirus cases in the country involved returning residents, it was confident that it would contain the situation."We are positive that if we control returning citizens and their movement we will be able to isolate cases and contain the spread. Our goal is to detect and isolate cases," he said.