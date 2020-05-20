Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jack Ma dispatches more equipment to Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
AUTHORITIES are appealing for calm amid warnings by doctors that the shortage of coronavirus test kits and adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) in the country could see more local infections, the Daily News reports.

This comes as Zimbabwe was yesterday due to receive the second consignment of Covid-19 equipment from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

It also comes as the lethal disease has so far killed four people and infected 51 others in the country — with 18 of them reported to have fully recovered from the virus.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily News yesterday, Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo appealed for calm, saying the government was working closely with its partners to ensure that authorities remained on top of the situation.

"We do not live in isolation. Globally there is an increased demand for reagents (required for testing) and other consumables that are needed in the fight against Covid-19.

"This has caused a scramble for materials among nations and inevitably we are also affected," Moyo said.

"However, we are working around the clock with our partners to ensure that we still test as many people as possible and that we improve our quarantine facilities.

"We are confident that we will be able to meet the challenges and that our health facilities and personnel are adequately equipped," he added.

As of Thursday night, the country had tested 34 707 people for the virus, equating to an average of 1 000 tests a day since Monday.

Moyo said while the government was concerned that recent coronavirus cases in the country involved returning residents, it was confident that it would contain the situation.

"We are positive that if we control returning citizens and their movement we will be able to isolate cases and contain the spread. Our goal is to detect and isolate cases," he said.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Judiciary not captured, says Ziyambi

2 secs ago | 0 Views

Malaria cases go down

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's quarantined citizens stage demo

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Zimbabwe diasporans eligible for land allocation back home

1 hr ago | 296 Views

FIFA agree to bail out ZIFA

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Jonathan Moyo's 2 relatives poisoned in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 2742 Views

Remembering the Prophet who foretold Jah Prayzah's rise to fame

4 hrs ago | 1812 Views

PHOTO: Lovemore Moyo visits Welshman Ncube

5 hrs ago | 4351 Views

30 Johanne Masowe members flee from cops at illegal church gathering

6 hrs ago | 1879 Views

COVID-19 returnees panic as one of them tests positive

6 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Zimbabwean graduate killed in chilling murder in SA

6 hrs ago | 3255 Views

Laduma ladlula: lakhothama iqhawe lezwe.

6 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mwonzora to be appointed Minister by Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 6280 Views

Healthcare professionals discover their voice

11 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Mwonzora pleads with Chamisa's MPs

12 hrs ago | 6481 Views

Mnangagwa accident a hoax, says Police

12 hrs ago | 2093 Views

Pressure to arrest MDC officials' tormentors

12 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Mnangagwa's son fingered in Buyanga custody dispute

12 hrs ago | 3476 Views

RBZ can't import forex to buy gold

12 hrs ago | 2132 Views

EcoCash limits ridiculously low in comparison to similar markets

12 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Private schools behaving badly

12 hrs ago | 2461 Views

MDC EOC discussions must start in earnest

12 hrs ago | 942 Views

Duo in soup for housebreaking, theft

12 hrs ago | 408 Views

CJ Malaba separates ConCourt from Supreme Court

12 hrs ago | 887 Views

RBZ charges Ecocash directors with money laundering

12 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Universities reopening date set

12 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Thieves crash in getaway car

12 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Mnangagwa bids farewell to Chinese experts

12 hrs ago | 722 Views

Social distancing fails as queues grow

12 hrs ago | 427 Views

Omalayitsha feel Covid-19 pinch

12 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Victoria Falls mayoral dispute spills into court

12 hrs ago | 464 Views

Government speaks on fuel hike claims

12 hrs ago | 824 Views

Mnangagwa approached in chieftainship row

12 hrs ago | 509 Views

MDC-Alliance official in court

12 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mwonzora warn MDC Parliament boycotters

12 hrs ago | 587 Views

RBZ tightens screws on mobile money

12 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Why was Energy Mutodi fired?

15 hrs ago | 9465 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader 'fears' for own life

24 hrs ago | 2719 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days