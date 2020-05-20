Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Judiciary not captured, says Ziyambi

by Staff reporter
30 secs ago | Views
JUSTICE minister Ziyambi Ziyambi says the judiciary is not captured as alleged by the country's main opposition party, the MDC led by Nelson Chamisa, and civic organisations that claim it plays to the whims of the government, the Daily News reports.

Speaking yesterday during a Judicial Service Commission (JSC)-organised event to mark the official separation of the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe, Ziyambi said claims of judiciary capture were "preposterous".

"The independence exhibited by the judiciary of Zimbabwe is a source of pride for the government of Zimbabwe. There are countless instances when private citizens and private institutions have taken government or government institutions to every level of the court system.

"The courts in adherence to the concept of the rule of law have determined such disputes and in many instances have ruled against the government or government-controlled institutions.

"To seek to cast aspersions on the judiciary and accusing the courts of lacking independence on the basis of a few cases, where the courts have ruled in favour of the government, is in government's view preposterous.

"To suggest that government must lose every case in which it is a party in order to show that the judiciary is independent is equally outrageous.

"To further accuse the courts of being captured because you have lost a case, but keep quiet when you have won is simply being disingenuous, that perverted understanding of judicial independence must never be allowed, because if it were, there would be no need for the courts to adjudicate in disputes involving government. The existence of these cases is living testimony that both the rule of law and judicial independence are alive in Zimbabwe," Ziyambi said.

The separation of the Supreme and Constitutional courts was in line with the country's Constitution, which came into force in 2013. All along Supreme Court judges were doubling as Constitutional Court judges.

Speaking at the same event, Chief Justice Luke Malaba, said prior to the separation of the two courts, the Supreme Court comprised the Chief Justice, his deputy and 13 other judges.

According to Malaba, the Constitutional Court, which is the highest court in the land, would now comprise the Chief Justice, his deputy and five other judges.

"Following the appointment of acting judges of the Constitutional Court, it may also become necessary to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court. The appointments will be done in due course in accordance with the Constitution," Malaba said.

He said the Constitutional Court would continue operating from Mashonganyika Building, while the Supreme Court will be housed at the Supreme Court building between Nelson Mandela and Kwame Nkrumah avenues.

The event was attended by Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi, Attorney General Prince Machaya and Law Society of Zimbabwe president Thandazani Masiye-Moyo, among others.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jack Ma dispatches more equipment to Zimbabwe

56 secs ago | 0 Views

Malaria cases go down

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's quarantined citizens stage demo

1 hr ago | 343 Views

Zimbabwe diasporans eligible for land allocation back home

1 hr ago | 300 Views

FIFA agree to bail out ZIFA

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Jonathan Moyo's 2 relatives poisoned in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 2750 Views

Remembering the Prophet who foretold Jah Prayzah's rise to fame

4 hrs ago | 1812 Views

PHOTO: Lovemore Moyo visits Welshman Ncube

5 hrs ago | 4354 Views

30 Johanne Masowe members flee from cops at illegal church gathering

6 hrs ago | 1879 Views

COVID-19 returnees panic as one of them tests positive

6 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Zimbabwean graduate killed in chilling murder in SA

6 hrs ago | 3256 Views

Laduma ladlula: lakhothama iqhawe lezwe.

6 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mwonzora to be appointed Minister by Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 6283 Views

Healthcare professionals discover their voice

11 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Mwonzora pleads with Chamisa's MPs

12 hrs ago | 6481 Views

Mnangagwa accident a hoax, says Police

12 hrs ago | 2093 Views

Pressure to arrest MDC officials' tormentors

12 hrs ago | 1854 Views

Mnangagwa's son fingered in Buyanga custody dispute

12 hrs ago | 3477 Views

RBZ can't import forex to buy gold

12 hrs ago | 2132 Views

EcoCash limits ridiculously low in comparison to similar markets

12 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Private schools behaving badly

12 hrs ago | 2463 Views

MDC EOC discussions must start in earnest

12 hrs ago | 942 Views

Duo in soup for housebreaking, theft

12 hrs ago | 408 Views

CJ Malaba separates ConCourt from Supreme Court

12 hrs ago | 888 Views

RBZ charges Ecocash directors with money laundering

12 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Universities reopening date set

12 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Thieves crash in getaway car

12 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Mnangagwa bids farewell to Chinese experts

12 hrs ago | 722 Views

Social distancing fails as queues grow

12 hrs ago | 427 Views

Omalayitsha feel Covid-19 pinch

12 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Victoria Falls mayoral dispute spills into court

12 hrs ago | 465 Views

Government speaks on fuel hike claims

12 hrs ago | 824 Views

Mnangagwa approached in chieftainship row

12 hrs ago | 509 Views

MDC-Alliance official in court

12 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mwonzora warn MDC Parliament boycotters

12 hrs ago | 587 Views

RBZ tightens screws on mobile money

12 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Why was Energy Mutodi fired?

15 hrs ago | 9469 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader 'fears' for own life

24 hrs ago | 2719 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days