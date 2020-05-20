Mwonzora rubbishes Chamisa allies' 'unconstitutional' meeting

News / National

by Staff reporter

REINSTATED MDC secretary- general Douglas Mwonzora has described Thursday's meeting of the party's 2014 national council at the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House as unconstitutional and meant to derail preparations for the extraordinary congress, the Daily News reports.This comes as the war for control of the MDC took a new twist after embattled MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's allies convened a national council of the 2014 structures and resolved to petition his rivals led by Thokozani Khupe to hold a national standing committee meeting on June 6.But addressing the media in Harare yesterday, Mwonzora said Khupe and her allies had no obligation to respond to the resolutions of the meeting he described as bogus."Yesterday (Thursday), a group of less than 30 people converged at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House and purported to hold a National Council meeting. The National Council of the MDC has about 202 people. In terms of clause 9.5.1 of the MDC constitution this council is convened by the secretary general of the party under the supervision of the president."In terms of clause 9.3.1(h) of the constitution the National Council is chaired by the national chairperson of the party. In terms of clause 6.4.2.6 of the constitution, an emergency National Council meeting can be held provided that the president or a person delegated by him can convene the meeting."Yesterday's meeting was convened by a member of staff called Farai Chinobva. It was chaired by Murisi Zwizwai who in the 2014 structures is the secretary for elections. It had less than 45 people in it. It could not possibly have been a National Council meeting of the party," Mwonzora said."It was attended by people who had specifically publicly stated in court documents that they were not members of the party. The purpose of meetings like these is to disturb the processes leading to the extraordinary congress. Since the meeting had no status we are under no obligation to consider it's so called resolutions."This comes as the Supreme Court last month annulled Chamisa's ascendancy to the leadership of the country's biggest opposition movement in 2018 and installed Khupe as the interim president with the mandate of holding an extraordinary congress.However, after their meeting, the national council demanded to have an audience with Khupe, Mwonzora and Komichi to iron out sticking points arising from the Supreme Court ruling.In resolutions that were read by Paurina Mpariwa, who was the deputy secretary general in the old MDC national standing committee, the national council said Mwonzora had, since the Supreme Court ruling, been acting unilaterally in violation of the MDC constitution."We the leaders of the former national council of the former MDC resolve to petition within 14 days the former standing committee members, including Komichi, Mwonzora to facilitate a national council meeting on the 6th of June to respond to the Supreme Court judgment and to resolve to push Mwonzora, Komichi and Khupe to act on behalf of the former national council and its organs prior to the June 6 meeting," read the resolutions.