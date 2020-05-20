Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora rubbishes Chamisa allies' 'unconstitutional' meeting

by Staff reporter
42 secs ago | Views
REINSTATED MDC secretary- general Douglas Mwonzora has described Thursday's meeting of the party's 2014 national council at the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House as unconstitutional and meant to derail preparations for the extraordinary congress, the Daily News reports.

This comes as the war for control of the MDC took a new twist after embattled MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's allies convened a national council of the 2014 structures and resolved to petition his rivals led by Thokozani Khupe to hold a national standing committee meeting on June 6.

But addressing the media in Harare yesterday, Mwonzora said Khupe and her allies had no obligation to respond to the resolutions of the meeting he described as bogus.

"Yesterday (Thursday), a group of less than 30 people converged at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House and purported to hold a National Council meeting. The National Council of the MDC has about 202 people. In terms of clause 9.5.1 of the MDC constitution this council is convened by the secretary general of the party under the supervision of the president.

"In terms of clause 9.3.1(h) of the constitution the National Council is chaired by the national chairperson of the party. In terms of clause 6.4.2.6 of the constitution, an emergency National Council meeting can be held provided that the president or a person delegated by him can convene the meeting.

"Yesterday's meeting was convened by a member of staff called Farai Chinobva. It was chaired by Murisi Zwizwai who in the 2014 structures is the secretary for elections. It had less than 45 people in it. It could not possibly have been a National Council meeting of the party," Mwonzora said.

"It was attended by people who had specifically publicly stated in court documents that they were not members of the party. The purpose of meetings like these is to disturb the processes leading to the extraordinary congress. Since the meeting had no status we are under no obligation to consider it's so called resolutions."

This comes as the Supreme Court last month annulled Chamisa's ascendancy to the leadership of the country's biggest opposition movement in 2018 and installed Khupe as the interim president with the mandate of holding an extraordinary congress.

However, after their meeting, the national council demanded to have an audience with Khupe, Mwonzora and Komichi to iron out sticking points arising from the Supreme Court ruling.

In resolutions that were read by Paurina Mpariwa, who was the deputy secretary general in the old MDC national standing committee, the national council said Mwonzora had, since the Supreme Court ruling, been acting unilaterally in violation of the MDC constitution.

"We the leaders of the former national council of the former MDC resolve to petition within 14 days the former standing committee members, including Komichi, Mwonzora to facilitate a national council meeting on the 6th of June to respond to the Supreme Court judgment and to resolve to push Mwonzora, Komichi and Khupe to act on behalf of the former national council and its organs prior to the June 6 meeting," read the resolutions.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Judiciary not captured, says Ziyambi

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Jack Ma dispatches more equipment to Zimbabwe

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Malaria cases go down

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's quarantined citizens stage demo

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe diasporans eligible for land allocation back home

1 hr ago | 309 Views

FIFA agree to bail out ZIFA

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Jonathan Moyo's 2 relatives poisoned in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 2765 Views

Remembering the Prophet who foretold Jah Prayzah's rise to fame

4 hrs ago | 1818 Views

PHOTO: Lovemore Moyo visits Welshman Ncube

5 hrs ago | 4362 Views

30 Johanne Masowe members flee from cops at illegal church gathering

6 hrs ago | 1881 Views

COVID-19 returnees panic as one of them tests positive

6 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Zimbabwean graduate killed in chilling murder in SA

6 hrs ago | 3257 Views

Laduma ladlula: lakhothama iqhawe lezwe.

6 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mwonzora to be appointed Minister by Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 6289 Views

Healthcare professionals discover their voice

11 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Mwonzora pleads with Chamisa's MPs

12 hrs ago | 6483 Views

Mnangagwa accident a hoax, says Police

12 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Pressure to arrest MDC officials' tormentors

12 hrs ago | 1854 Views

Mnangagwa's son fingered in Buyanga custody dispute

12 hrs ago | 3478 Views

RBZ can't import forex to buy gold

12 hrs ago | 2135 Views

EcoCash limits ridiculously low in comparison to similar markets

12 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Private schools behaving badly

12 hrs ago | 2473 Views

MDC EOC discussions must start in earnest

12 hrs ago | 942 Views

Duo in soup for housebreaking, theft

12 hrs ago | 408 Views

CJ Malaba separates ConCourt from Supreme Court

12 hrs ago | 888 Views

RBZ charges Ecocash directors with money laundering

12 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Universities reopening date set

12 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Thieves crash in getaway car

12 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Mnangagwa bids farewell to Chinese experts

12 hrs ago | 723 Views

Social distancing fails as queues grow

12 hrs ago | 427 Views

Omalayitsha feel Covid-19 pinch

12 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Victoria Falls mayoral dispute spills into court

12 hrs ago | 467 Views

Government speaks on fuel hike claims

12 hrs ago | 824 Views

Mnangagwa approached in chieftainship row

12 hrs ago | 509 Views

MDC-Alliance official in court

12 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mwonzora warn MDC Parliament boycotters

12 hrs ago | 587 Views

RBZ tightens screws on mobile money

12 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Why was Energy Mutodi fired?

15 hrs ago | 9478 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader 'fears' for own life

24 hrs ago | 2719 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days