Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Civil servants start receiving US$ salaries

by Staff Reporter
19 Jul 2020 at 07:37hrs | Views
CIVIL servants and Government pensioners have started receiving US$75 and US$30 Covid-19 relief allowances respectively as part of an initiative to cushion them from skyrocketing prices of goods.

Sunday News understands civil servants started receiving messages from their respective banks on Thursday notifying them about the US dollar deposits. Most civil servants received US$150 for June and July. Speaking to Sunday News yesterday, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima confirmed that the funds have been disbursed, with beneficiaries expected to have all received their dues by the end of the month.

"People have started receiving their monies and we expect that it should have been distributed to the first batch of people by the end of this month," Prof Mavima said.

However, some of the civil servants who have received the notifications said they were still in the dark on how to use it after their banks indicated they were still waiting for a directive from Government. Banks opened Nostro accounts for the civil servants but Government indicated the money would not be withdrawn in physical notes but through electronic cards that will be used to buy in shops.

"When I went to the bank to enquire, I was told that the money cannot be withdrawn and neither has the bank come up with separate ATM cards. The bank said at the moment it's either we wait for further clarification or if you want to use the money you can convert it to Zim dollars at interbank rate and it will be deposited into the Zim dollar account," said a civil servant who declined to be named.

Prof Mavima, however, said as of now there was no special arrangement made with retailers about how the allowances, which are not paid out to recipients in cash, will be used to purchase goods from retail outlets.

"There is no special arrangement with retailers because they are already using plastic money and we expect the same to continue with this arrangement. Banks are already in the process of issuing cards for people to be able to use," he said.

Although Apex Council chair Mrs Cecil Alexander could not be reached for a comment yesterday, Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) chief executive officer Dr Sifiso Ndlovu said they were still waiting for the Government to work out modalities around how the funds would be used.

"From an association perspective information on how the allowances can be used in retail outlets has not been shared with us," he said.
Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president Mr Denford Mutashu told Sunday News that retailers were still waiting for direction from Government on how the scheme would work, as it was a new system that everyone was trying to come to grips with.

"We are yet to receive any clarity on that issue but we expect that by the time that the disbursement is done fully, Government would have given direction on how it will work. This is basically a first for everyone so more still needs to be done in terms of mapping how it all works," he said.

More joy might be on the way for civil servants and the public in general, as Mr Mutashu said they were encouraged by signs that pointed to a halt in price increases, with indications that stabilisation had been achieved because of fiscal measures taken by the Government.

"What is encouraging is that price escalation has been curtailed and prices have stabilised due to a number of interventions undertaken by authorities like curtailing the level of money supply in the country.

"We expect that prices for goods have reached their ceiling and should they go beyond this ceiling then they would not be affordable for anyone. Prices have stabilised and if you look at things like sugar, the increases have been at a minimal," he said.

Mr Mutashu added that product availability also seems to have improved, with basic goods that were scarce returning to the shelves.

"Another thing that has been improved is product availability as well. There is now a better availability of most basic goods with the exception perhaps of the subsidised mealie-meal but even on the front we expect Government to be taking measures that will also help improve its availability," he said.

Source - Sunday News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

53 mins ago | 523 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 714 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 872 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9180 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13589 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5010 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1044 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

14 hrs ago | 5111 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2253 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3132 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9004 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5935 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10505 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9180 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7939 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5926 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9498 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days