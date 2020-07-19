Govt cheating citizens on Amendment number 2

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zapu party has said the government is cheating citizens through Constitutional Amendment number 2.Zapu in a statement said through the process the the Zanu-PF government was going against the will of the people who voted for the new constitution in 2013.Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs has been engaged in consultations with the citizens to amend the constitution amid concerns that the numbers involved are not equal to those who voted for the national charter.Zapu Policy and Strategy secretary Sakhile Sibanda said Zapu is concerned over the process.She said its implications to the Constitution were grave and the supreme law of the land, was overwhelmingly approved by 94.4% Zimbabwean citizens who voted in the 2013's referendum."The fact that this administration chose to conduct the consultations in the middle of Covid 19 pandemic restrictions on gatherings and travel shows a lack of sincerity," Sibanda said.