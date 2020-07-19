Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt cheating citizens on Amendment number 2

by Stephen Jakes
19 Jul 2020 at 07:41hrs | Views
Zapu party has said the government is cheating citizens through Constitutional Amendment number 2.

Zapu in a statement said through the process the the Zanu-PF government was going against the will of the people who voted for the new constitution in 2013.

Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs has been engaged in consultations with the citizens to amend the constitution amid concerns that the numbers involved are not equal to those who voted for the national charter.

Zapu Policy and Strategy secretary Sakhile Sibanda said Zapu is concerned over the process.

She said its implications to the Constitution were grave and the supreme law of the land, was overwhelmingly approved by 94.4% Zimbabwean citizens who voted in the 2013's referendum.

"The fact that this administration chose to conduct the consultations in the middle of Covid 19 pandemic restrictions on gatherings and travel shows a lack of sincerity," Sibanda said.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

53 mins ago | 523 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 1956 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 714 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 872 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9181 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13589 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5012 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1044 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

14 hrs ago | 5111 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2254 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3133 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9007 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5935 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10505 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9180 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7940 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5926 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9498 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days