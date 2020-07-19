Zesa praised for improving power supplies

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Isandla Esihle/Ruoko Rwakanaka has praised the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) and government for improving the electricity supply in the country saying this has resulted in the reduction in the destruction of vegetation.The remarks were made by the organisation's director Never Bonde through a statement.The organisation recently petitioned the Environmental Management Agency, the Forestry Commission and the police to launch an operation to arrest forestry poachers and wood sellers in the city and surrounding areas.Bonde said there are always rampant incidents of veld fires during winter.He warned that the passing of the winter season meant the beginning of the fire season.He said the electricity supply improvement resulted in the trees being spared hence Zesa must be hailed for that.Bonde warned farmers to use alternative means of drying their tobacco such as electrified bans and coal bans than wood bans.