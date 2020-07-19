Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ngarivhume dares Zanu-PF youths

by Staff reporter
19 Jul 2020 at 09:16hrs | Views
ORGANISER of the July 31 nationwide protests against high level corruption in the country, Jacob Ngarivhume remains unfazed by threats from Zanu-PF youths plotting to disrupt the demonstrations with violence and unlawful arrests.

Ngarivhume, the president of opposition Transform Zimbabwe, said the mass protests would proceed as planned despite spirited efforts by Zanu-PF youths and State security agents to disrupt them.

The protests are against the rise in corruption committed by senior government officials and their colleagues, which has brought the country's economy to its knees.

"The demonstrations will go ahead as planned. We are absolutely unfazed by such empty threats," Ngarivhume said.

"Our protests are not targeted at any individual. We are going to be demonstrating against poverty, corruption poor health care.

"Our demonstrations are going to be very peaceful. We have never said we want to be violent. In fact, it's these Zanu-PF youths who are planning to cause violence and I am glad that they have said it out publicly and the police will do their work and arrest these perpetrators of violence. We are peaceful people," he told NewZimbabwe.com Sunday.

Ngarivhume was speaking a day after Zanu-PF youths led by their acting national deputy chair Tendai Chirau declared they would confront the protesters on the streets adding they could not wait and watch people plot to unseat their leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

They also said they would "arrest" Ngarivhume and his colleagues.

The Zanu-PF government, which has in recent years never shied away from viciously putting down dissent, is preparing for the event and is already working to equip police with necessary vehicles and equipment.

On August 1, 2018, eight people were killed in Harare after troops opened fire on rioting opposition supporters protesting against the delay in announcing the July 30 presidential election results.

The government defended the killings saying the army was deployed in central Harare to help police restore order.

In January 2019, 18 demonstrators died while scores were injured after they were shot at by State security agents. They were protesting against fuel increases that had gone up by 150%.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

53 mins ago | 530 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 1965 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 715 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 872 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9186 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13592 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5012 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1044 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

14 hrs ago | 5114 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2254 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3134 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9007 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5935 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10507 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9180 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7940 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5926 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9499 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days