Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF hails health minister's sacking

by Staff reporter
19 Jul 2020 at 09:17hrs | Views
ZANU-PF will not shirk from its responsibility of recalling party members tainted by corruption from all levels of Government in line with its zero tolerance to graft policy, a senior official has said.

In a statement yesterday, the ruling party's acting National Secretary for Information and Publicity, Patrick Chinamasa, said the recent dismissal of Dr Obadiah Moyo as Minister of Health and Child Care should stand as a warning to all individuals who engage in corrupt activities.

"ZANU-PF stands solidly behind the decision by His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa to remove Dr Obadiah Moyo from the post of Minister of Health and Child Care," said Chinamasa.

He called on law enforcement agents to expedite prosecution of all cases involving corruption. Expectations are that law they should carry out thorough investigations to establish a prima facie case before arrests are effected as to do otherwise leads to the practice commonly referred to as "catch and release", a situation which will put the administration of criminal justice into disrepute," Chinamasa said.

"Equally of concern to the population is the prolonged and protracted nature of trials. This also leads to reputational damage to the administration of criminal justice."

He warned opposition elements against organising unsanctioned demonstrations during the national lockdown.

Chinamasa said the law would be applied without fear or favour to deal with those behind organising the demonstrations.

"Furthermore, the party reiterates its position that unnecessary political activities such as demonstrations will not be tolerated in line with the current lockdown regulations as directed by the President and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Mnangagwa, to contain Covid-19.

"Those organising such demonstrations will have themselves to blame if they continue to defy authorities. What happened on August 1, 2018 and between January 14 and 16, 2019 will never be allowed to recur again. The merchants of violence who are known to be working with our detractors must heed our call for them to respect the law if they want the law to respect them as well," he said.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

53 mins ago | 531 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 716 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 872 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9190 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13595 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5012 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1045 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

14 hrs ago | 5118 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2256 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3136 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9008 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5935 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10507 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9182 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7940 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5926 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9501 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days