Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt clears air on ZSE, agent lines closure

by Staff reporter
19 Jul 2020 at 09:18hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT has rubbished falsehoods published by CNBC, an American business news portal, alleging that security chiefs ordered the closure of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and agent lines for mobile money transfers.

The malicious report appeared in the publication on Friday, once again exposing Western media's penchant to propagate unsubstantiated information about Zimbabwe.

In the report, CNBC alleged that security forces had "seized control of economic and financial policy" in the country.

Quoting one Robert Besseling, who is executive director of political risk consultancy, EXX Africa, the report alleged private bank accounts were "likely to be raided to fund a bailout that is mostly benefiting politically-connected business allies of the governing elite".

Speaking to The Sunday Mail, the Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, said there was no semblance of truth to the allegations.

"There is absolutely no truth in these unfounded allegations that the military was involved in the actions taken by Government against malpractices taking place on the ZSE as well as mobile money operations.

"The Ministry of Information (Publicity and Broadcasting Services) issued the statement explaining to the nation what was going on because we speak for Government. The ZDF has a public relations department. If they were behind this, they were going to issue their own statement," he said.

Mr Mangwana said the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development had over the past few months been working diligently to address malpractices in the financial sector without any interference.

He questioned Mr Besseling's capacity to speak on Zimbabwe, saying his comments were biased and unqualified.

The RBZ Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has in the past few months sharpened its teeth to deal with illicit financial activities plaguing the market.

In a recent statement, the FIU explained that its actions against the country's dominant mobile money operator, EcoCash, were a result of extensive investigations.

"This was not an absolute ban, but simply required EcoCash to re-register, update and strengthen Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements for agents that transact high volumes, in line with Anti Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism laws.

"The move is meant to weed out illicit foreign currency dealers who are now the main drivers of high value/high volume transactions on the EcoCash platform, in the process destabilising and distorting the foreign currency market.

Last week, the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, warned the private media against dragging the military into their political scheming.

His statement came at a time some online media publications alleged that the military was part of a deceitful plan by the opposition to effect regime change on July 31.

"These claims and assertions are the work of very fertile imagination of the authors of these articles, which members of the public should dismiss with the contempt they deserve.

"They are aimed at unfairly using the security establishment to drum up support for their planned illegal anti-Government protests.

"It should be noted that, as a professional, loyal and patriotic Defence Force, the ZDF does not involve itself in anti-people activities that are designed to achieve anti-Government political and economic objectives by some malcontents within our citizenry," General Sibanda said.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

53 mins ago | 531 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 716 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 872 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9191 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13597 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5012 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1045 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

14 hrs ago | 5118 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2256 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3136 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9008 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5935 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10507 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9182 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7941 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5926 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9501 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days