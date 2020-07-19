Latest News Editor's Choice


Rapist infects girl with STI

by Staff reporter
19 Jul 2020 at 09:21hrs | Views
A Mvurwi man was yesterday jailed for 18 years after he raped a 13-year-old girl and infected her with a sexually transmitted disease.

Edson Tembo appeared before Bindura regional court magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who suspended two years of the sentence on condition of good behaviour for the next five years.

Prosecutor Samson Chamunorwa told the court that sometime in November last year, Tembo met the complainant, who is his neighbour, and proposed love, but was turned down.

The following day at around 7pm, the rapist stormed his neighbour's homestead and found the complainant alone cooking sadza.

He dragged her, tripped her down and raped her once without protection.

The abuse came to light in January after the girl fell sick and she revealed the rape to her father's friend, leading to Tembo's arrest.

Source - the standard

