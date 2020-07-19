Duo arrested over forged papers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two clearing agents at Forbes border post in Mutare yesterday appeared in court facing fraud charges for failing to pay uS$62 000 in duty to the Zimbabwe revenue Authority (Zimra).Malvern Mugodoki (38), and wellington Kasalaweka (34) appeared before Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe who granted them $10 000 bail each.The pair, who are denying the allegations, will return to court on August 17.Armed with the forged import invoices, the accused persons subcontracted Southern Business Services clearing agents to process the clearance on their behalf.The pair tendered the documents to Zimra offices at Forbes border post for processing where the forgery was detected.The three trucks were impounded.