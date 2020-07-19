Bulawayo prisons contain COVID-19 outbreak

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) has reported no further coronavirus (Covid-19) cases at its Bulawayo prison after four inmates and one prison officer recently tested positive for the deadly pandemic.This ZPCS has embarked on a mass testing exercise for everyone at the prison and disinfecting the complex as it scaled up measures to contain the coronavirus.While ZPCS spokesperson superintendent Mayah Khanyezi could not shed light on how the victims might have contracted the virus, she said everything was under control."The situation is normal, we haven't reported any incident since then, everything is under control."This comes as the prisons service has banned visits to its premises nationwide.Zimbabwe continues to record a high number of Covid-19 cases with returnees, particularly from South Africa, United Kingdom and Botswana comprising the highest number of new infections.The development has seen President Emmerson Mnangagwa hinting that the country might soon revert to stringent lockdown measures if cases continue to spike at this rate.As at July 17, 2020, Zimbabwe had 1 420 confirmed cases, including 438 recoveries and 24 deaths. The country has so far carried out 99 701 tests (59 606 RDT and 40 095 PCR).