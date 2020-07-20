Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Looting expose quakes Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
20 Jul 2020 at 08:24hrs | Views
Zanu-PF appeared shaken to the core after names of government fat cats who benefitted from the 2007/8 RBZ-funded mechanization programme were exposed, with acting party spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa saying he would issue a statement on the matter.

Meanwhile, former RBZ governor Gideon Gono in his response said that the programme was funded from RBZ funds with beneficiaries never expected to repay the sums, and taxpayers were not saddled with the bill since the $200 million was never part of the RBZ debts assumed by the State.

Gono said that RBZ Debt Assumption Act of 2015 transferred $1.3 billion of RBZ debts to the Government, but there was no reference to a Farm Mechanisation Programme debt there, let alone a figure of $200 million.

Gono said in 2007-8, the food import bill was huge and the idea of a 3-year roll-out programme to mechanise farmers became a priority.


Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

56 mins ago | 565 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 721 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 878 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9215 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13637 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5027 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2041 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1046 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

14 hrs ago | 5133 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2264 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3146 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9022 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5949 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10513 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9188 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7946 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5930 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9505 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days