BREAKING: Zimbabweans banned from entering CBD

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Secretary for Information Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana has announced that ordinary Zimbabweans will not be allowed to enter the Central business District with immediate effect.Mangwana said in an effort to mitigate the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, only essential workers will be allowed to access the CBD."Yesterday, 133 positive cases were regisrered. There are some cases of deaths which are awaiting test results on whether Covid19 was the cause. Security is being tightened to ensure only essential services can be allowed through to CBDs. We apologise for any inconveniences." Mangwana said.Meanwhile photo journalist Lovejoy Mtongwiza has reported that ZRP officers manning the Warren Park Roadblock were stopping motorists driving into Harare CBD on Monday and demanded between US$5 and US$10 for spot fines for offences like overloading, driving a vehicle without number plates etc.