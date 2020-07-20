Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Hopewell Chin'ono arrested

by Mandla Ndlovu
20 Jul 2020 at 11:23hrs | Views
Members ofthe Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested journalist Hopewell Chin'ono at his home.

In a video footage seen by this publication, Chin'ono was starting a Facebook Live broadcast before the police stormed his residence.

The opposition MDC Alliance has condemned the arrest of Chin'ono.

"We condemn the arrest and persecution of journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and activist Jacob Ngarivhume. Section 67 of the Constitution gives every person the right to challenge the Govt. We demand their freedom & immediate release." The party said in a statement.

Watch the video below:





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

56 mins ago | 567 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 2041 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 721 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 878 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9217 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13638 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5027 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2041 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1047 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

14 hrs ago | 5134 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2266 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3148 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9023 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5949 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10514 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9190 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7946 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5930 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9506 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days