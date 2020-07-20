WATCH: Hopewell Chin'ono arrested

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Journalist @daddyhope has been abducted from his home. @PoliceZimbabwe violently broke into his home, breaking the glass doors. They had no warrant. His lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa says they do not know where he is. #FreeHopewell #Journalismisnotacrime pic.twitter.com/AOnMstNRVO — Fadzayi Mahere (@advocatemahere) July 20, 2020

Members ofthe Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested journalist Hopewell Chin'ono at his home.In a video footage seen by this publication, Chin'ono was starting a Facebook Live broadcast before the police stormed his residence.The opposition MDC Alliance has condemned the arrest of Chin'ono."We condemn the arrest and persecution of journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and activist Jacob Ngarivhume. Section 67 of the Constitution gives every person the right to challenge the Govt. We demand their freedom & immediate release." The party said in a statement.Watch the video below: