July 31 mass protests organiser Jacob Ngarivhume arrested

by Mandla Ndlovu
20 Jul 2020 at 11:38hrs | Views
Transform Zimbabwe President and organizer of the 31 July mass protests Jacob Ngarivhume has been arrested by details of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

Police are yet to charge him.

According to Human Rights Watch Director Dewa Mavhinga, Ngarivhume was being denied access to legal representation.

"Lawyer Moses Nkomo, now at Harare Central Police Station to offer legal assistance to @jngarivhume has told @hrw  hat he is being denied access to see his client.  @PoliceZimbabwe CID Law & Order denying access to Ngarivhume." Mavhinga posted on Twitter.

He was arrested at the same time when police were storming the house of journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.


Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana has defended the arrests of Chin'ono and Ngarivhume saying no one was above the law.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days