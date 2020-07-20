July 31 mass protests organiser Jacob Ngarivhume arrested

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

There is no profession which is above the law.

-Journalists are not above the law.

-Lawyers are not above the law

-Doctors and nurses are not above the law.

-Politicians & bankers are not above the law.

Anyone suspected to have commited a crime should be subjected to due process. — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) July 20, 2020

Transform Zimbabwe President and organizer of the 31 July mass protests Jacob Ngarivhume has been arrested by details of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.Police are yet to charge him.According to Human Rights Watch Director Dewa Mavhinga, Ngarivhume was being denied access to legal representation."Lawyer Moses Nkomo, now at Harare Central Police Station to offer legal assistance to @jngarivhume has told @hrw hat he is being denied access to see his client. @PoliceZimbabwe CID Law & Order denying access to Ngarivhume." Mavhinga posted on Twitter.He was arrested at the same time when police were storming the house of journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana has defended the arrests of Chin'ono and Ngarivhume saying no one was above the law.