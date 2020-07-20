Chapter 2 Movement demands the release of Hopewell Chin'ono

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Shadowy pressure group,Chapter 2 Movement has warned that Government needs to get its hands off anti-corruption crusaders and those who have been vocal against the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.The Chairman of Chapter 2 Movement Bulawayo branch Mgcini Ncube said the government of Mnangagwa should resolve issues and not crack down on those who are speaking against abuse of power, corruption and maladministration."The arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono is a step too far. We warned the government to get its hands off those who speak against government. Frank Buyanga came out and exposed Delish Nguwaya's relationship to the first family and abuse of power in his child custody case."Hopewell Chin'ono exposed the Drax issues which also involved Delish Nguwaya, while Shingi Munyeza has been vocal against occult practices and maladministration in Mnangagwa's government." Ncube said.