Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chapter 2 Movement demands the release of Hopewell Chin'ono

by Mandla Ndlovu
20 Jul 2020 at 13:24hrs | Views
Shadowy pressure group,Chapter 2 Movement has warned that Government needs to get its hands off anti-corruption crusaders and those who have been vocal against the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Chairman of Chapter 2 Movement Bulawayo branch Mgcini Ncube said the government of  Mnangagwa should resolve issues and not crack down on those who are speaking against abuse of power, corruption and maladministration.

"The arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono is a step too far. We warned the government to get its hands off those who speak against government. Frank Buyanga came out and exposed Delish Nguwaya's relationship to the first family and abuse of power in his child custody case.

"Hopewell Chin'ono exposed the Drax issues which also involved Delish Nguwaya, while Shingi Munyeza has been vocal against occult practices and maladministration in Mnangagwa's government." Ncube said.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

56 mins ago | 575 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 2046 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 722 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 878 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9222 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13643 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5028 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2042 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1048 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

14 hrs ago | 5138 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2267 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3149 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9023 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5952 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10514 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9191 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7946 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5930 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9506 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days