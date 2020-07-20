Latest News Editor's Choice


186 arrested in Nkayi for breaking Coronavirus regulations

by Mandla Ndlovu
20 Jul 2020 at 15:26hrs | Views
Zimbabwe Republic Police in Nkayi have reported that they have arrested 186 people for violating COVID-19 lockdown measures.

According to the police the arrested persons were found carrying out illegal mining activities. Liqour in various quantities and different brands was recovered from the suspects.

BBC recently reported that more than 105,000 people have been arrested countrywide since March for violating regulations aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Restrictions have been eased slightly in the country, where more than 1,500 infections have been confirmed.

Police say they intend to step up efforts to enforce regulations arguing that many people have become complacent.

Drinking dens had opened and "beer-drinking binges" were being held in backyards, police said. "We'll be arresting all these violators," spokesman Paul Nyathi was quoted saying.



Source - Byo24News

