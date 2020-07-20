Latest News Editor's Choice


Kazembe Kazembe reported to ZACC over NetOne saga

by Mandla Ndlovu
20 Jul 2020 at 15:53hrs | Views
Pressure group Chapter 2 Movement and Abantwana BoMzabalazo (Children of ZPRA Veterans) have written a joint complaint to the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo  requesting her to investigate circumstances surrounding the appointment of one Dr. Douglas Mamvura as Director of NetOne.

The complaint was lodged after ICT permanent secretary Sam Kundishora wrote a letter claiming his ministry was never informed of Douglas Mamvura's appointment into the NeOne board.

However, a letter signed by the then Minister of ICT Kazembe Kazembe on the 29th of October 2019, shows that Mamvura was formally notified of his appointment by the Ministry.

The complaint was copied to the Director CID Commercial Crimes and Head of Corporate Governance Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Read the full complaint below:

We write to you as a pressure group which seeks to ensure justice, transparency and development in Zimbabwe. Our members as tax paying and law abiding seek citizens have tasked us to write to you seeking answers regarding the appointment of Douglas Mamvura to the Netone Board. Then Minister of ICT Kazembe Kazembe who represents the Netone shareholder and taxpayers wrote to Mr Douglas Mamvura on the 29th of October 2019, advising him that he had been appointed to the board with effect from 18 October, and he was to serve a 4 year term.

We seek answers as to why Mr Mamvura received a back dated appointment to the Netone Board, what was the legal and administrative rationale behind the decision? Was the decision made in good faith, and why was the letter only copied to the Deputy Minister and Permanent secretary. What were the circumstances around Mr Mamvura's appointment?


The second part of our complaint relates to a letter written by the Permanent Secretary of ICT on the 6th of July 2020. In this letter the Permanent Secretary states that Mr Dougla Mamvura was not appointed to the Netone Board and that he never attended a Netone Board meeting. The two contradicting letters are

1. Written by public officials on a government letterhead

2. The letters contradict each other indicating that either there was misrepresentation, fraud or forgery. There can only be one truth, either Douglas Mamvura was appointed to the Board or not.



We ask that you investigate immediately as this issue affects other board members who were arrested on charges of perjury over their answers regarding the appointment of Douglas Mamvura. The issue of Douglas Mamvura is also a key issue in resolving the Netone CEO debacle. We kindly ask for answers as we interpret the contradiction to mean that there was either criminal abuse of office or corruption in the appointment of Douglas Mamvura.




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days