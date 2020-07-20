EU, America concerned about the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Delegation of the European Union to Zimbabwe and the United States of America Embassy in Harare have issued statements saying they are concerned about the arrest of journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.Chin'ono was arrested on Monday morning live on camera."We are concerned by the arrest of @daddyhope this morning and call for his immediate release. Journalism is not a crime, but a crucial pillar of any democratic society and of the fight against corruption. Journalists and freedom of expression deserve protection." The EU said.The US Embassy said Chin'ono was being denied access to legal representation."We have learned @PoliceZimbabwe officials are at Hopwell Chin'ono's home now and are deeply concerned for his welfare. Political intimidation of the press has no place in democracies."Multiple sources confirm @PoliceZimbabwe arrested Hopewell Chin'ono at his home this morning. Police have thus far denied @ZLHRLawyers access to @daddyhope and other clients. Exposing corruption is not a crime." The Embassy posted on Twitter.