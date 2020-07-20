ZUJ condemns arrest of journalist Chin'ono

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ), has strongly condemned the arrest of journalist, Hopewell Chin'ono early today.ZUJ Secretary General Foster Dongozi spoke to Hopewell's lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa who revealed that the journalist was being detained at the Law and Order Section in Harare.Mtetwa said at around 1100hrs about eight security details, 'some of them armed to the teeth' kicked in the glass door at Hopewell's house and handcuffed him before bundling him into a van.By 1500hrs, Mtetwa said it was not clear why Hopewell had been picked up.She said when they took him away they had told an employee that they were taking him to Highlands Police Station. However he was taken to Harare Central Police Station whereby late afternoon, he had not been formally charged."The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists would like to strongly condemn the brazen attack of a journalist by the Zimbabwean government and its security forces. Acts of aggression against journalists such as Hopewell who engage in investigative journalism are a clear sign that he is being victimized for exposing corruption in government. We call on the government to immediately stop its unwarranted harassment of Hopewell," he said.