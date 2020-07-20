Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Supreme Court reserves judgment on Tinashe Kambarami case

by Mandla Ndlovu
20 Jul 2020
The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on the matter of ousted Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami. Kambarami approached the Supreme Court challenging his removal from office online publication Cite has reported.

The former Deputy Mayor was removed after the 1893 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement Trust approached the courts and accused him of hiding that he had a conviction that bars him from standing for election.

In July Tinashe Kambarami was acquitted of the Criminal charge of theft of a cable. The conviction had led to his removal from office as the city's deputy mayor


The organization had argued that on August 1, 2017, Kambarami engaged the complainant, a Mr Washington Chirikuudzi to do some work at his offices.

Kambarami was said to have asked the complainant to leave his tools at his offices inside a safe before knocking off. When the complainant returned on the following morning, he discovered that his extension cord was missing. Kambarami admitted that he took it and promised to return it.



