Zimbabwe political temperatures continue to rise

by Staff reporter

Political temperatures in the country continue to rise, with the opposition and pro-democracy groups mobilising citizens to join the planned mass protests.Last week, the organisers of the demos said there was no going back on the mass actions.This had raised fears that it could set the stage for potentially bloody clashes between the protesters and often trigger-happy security forces - particularly after both the government and the ruling Zanu-PF vowed to crush the demos, claiming that the protests were meant to topple Mnangagwa from power."The momentum that has been gathered, as well as the buy-in from Zimbabweans, is so overwhelming that nobody - not even the police or the convener - can stop it."The decision to demonstrate was reached while we were already under lockdown. So, there is no going back."We are not going to let go if we don't get the result we want," the main organiser of the protests, Jacob Ngarivhume, said on Thursday."So, let it be known that it is not going to be business as usual. This is not one of those demonstrations that have been held where people march and go back home."This one is going to mark the turning point for this country. It is a defining moment. We, therefore, do not expect the police to interfere with the demonstration because we have notified them," Ngarivhume added.