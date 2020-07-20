Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T appoints new chief whips

by Staff reporter
20 Jul 2020 at 17:56hrs | Views
THE MDC-T has appointed Ms Paurina Mpariwa as the party's Chief Whip in the National Assembly taking over from Mr Prosper Mutseyami who was recalled from parliament last month.

The announcement was made by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Tsitsi Gezi. Ms Mpariwa (Proportional Representation) will be deputised by Makoni Central representative Mr David Tekeshe.

"I have to inform the House that Honourable Paurina Mpariwa has been appointed as the new National Assembly Chief Whip for the MDC-T party replacing the former MP, Honourable Prosper Mutseyami. Consequently, in terms of Section 151 (f) of the Constitution, Honourable Mpariwa becomes a Member of the Standing Rules and Orders Committee.

"She will be deputised by Honourable D. Tekeshe who replaces Honourable Nomathemba Ndlovu who was also recalled by the MDC-T party," Gezi said.

In Senate, the MDC-T has appointed Mr Tichinani Mavetera as the new Senate Chief Whip taking over from Ms Lillian Timveous, who was also recalled from Parliament.

Ms Mpariwa and Mr Mavetera automatically become members of the Standing Rules and Orders Committee.  The duty of chief whips is to secure the attendance of members of a party for the purpose of voting and all other necessary occasions where attendance of the party's MPs is crucial.

The MDC-T led by Dr Thokozani Khupe has recalled nine senators and 12 National Assembly representatives following a Supreme Court ruling that made her the legitimate leader of the opposition party.

The ruling dethroned Mr Nelson Chamisa who had illegally taken over the leadership of the party following the death of founder president Morgan Tsvangirai. The recalled MPs were nominated by the MDC-T to fill seats won by the umbrella MDC-Alliance, formed as an electoral pact between several political parties to contest the 2018 elections.

They were all recalled in terms of a constitutional provision that declares seats held by members of the party that sponsored them in the last election become vacant if the party writes to the Speaker of the Senate President to declare the persons no longer represent that party.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

58 mins ago | 594 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 2089 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 726 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 880 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9237 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13660 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5035 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2043 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1714 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1048 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

15 hrs ago | 5145 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2268 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3159 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9030 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5962 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10520 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9196 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7953 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5932 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9514 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days