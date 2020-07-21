Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Obadiah Moyo to appear in court on 31 July

by Mandla Ndlovu
21 Jul 2020 at 08:55hrs | Views
Former Minister of Health and Child Care Obadiah Moyo will appear in court on the 31st of July, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has said.

Answering questions on Twitter, ZACC said, "Investigations into the case of Obadiah Moyo are 95% complete. He is appearing in court on 31 July 2020 on routine remand and by that date our docket will be National Prosecution Authority for setdown."

Moyo is currently on 50,000 Zimbabwean dollars bail following his arrest on allegations of corruption regarding a $60m deal to procure COVID-19 test kits and medical equipment.

Moyo was arrested for his dealings with Drax International LLC and Drax Consult SAGL, companies prosecutors claim were illegally awarded contracts by the health ministry without a competitive tender process.



Source - Byo24News

