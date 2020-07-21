Econet challenges search warrant

News / National

by Staff reporter

ECONET Wireless is challenging the magistrates' court's decision to grant police a search and seizure warrant last week to enable investigations into suspected money laundering activities.The company is also accused of creating fictional mobile money and converting it to cash to facilitate buying of foreign currency on the black market and shipping the money out of Zimbabwe.The magistrates' court on Friday granted police the search and seizure warrant on the basis that the State security had claimed it was investigating the mobile telephone service provider for suspected money laundering.In a case filed at the High Court yesterday, under a certificate of urgency, Econet listed the Commissioner-General Police, police officer Mkhululi Nyoni and magistrate Mr Richard Maboa, as respondents.Econet argued the search warrant would violate right to privacy and wants it to be set aside pending the finalisation of the matter."The warrant of search and seizure is unlawful and constitutes a violation of the applicant's (Econet) right to privacy and also the right to privacy of the applicant's subscribers. The warrant of search and seizure is also widely and generally couched that it is susceptible to being set aside," said Econet in its papers.In the warrant of search and seizure seen by this paper, police want Econet to disclose its customers' details and records of all transactions conducted within the first half of 2020.