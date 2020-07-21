Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Econet challenges search warrant

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2020 at 09:00hrs | Views
ECONET Wireless is challenging the magistrates' court's decision to grant police a search and seizure warrant last week to enable investigations into suspected money laundering activities.

The company is also accused of creating fictional mobile money and converting it to cash to facilitate buying of foreign currency on the black market and shipping the money out of Zimbabwe.

The magistrates' court on Friday granted police the search and seizure warrant on the basis that the State security had claimed it was investigating the mobile telephone service provider for suspected money laundering.

In a case filed at the High Court yesterday, under a certificate of urgency, Econet listed the Commissioner-General Police, police officer Mkhululi Nyoni and magistrate Mr Richard Maboa, as respondents.

Econet argued the search warrant would violate right to privacy and wants it to be set aside pending the finalisation of the matter.

"The warrant of search and seizure is unlawful and constitutes a violation of the applicant's (Econet) right to privacy and also the right to privacy of the applicant's subscribers. The warrant of search and seizure is also widely and generally couched that it is susceptible to being set aside," said Econet in its papers.

In the warrant of search and seizure seen by this paper, police want Econet to disclose its customers' details and records of all transactions conducted within the first half of 2020.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

59 mins ago | 608 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 729 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 882 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9250 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13672 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5041 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2043 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1049 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

15 hrs ago | 5154 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2275 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3161 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9036 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5967 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10525 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9200 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7955 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5932 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9516 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days