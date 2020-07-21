Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Buyanga wins US$283,000 debt row

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2020 at 09:01hrs | Views
A HARARE couple has withdrawn its petition for civil imprisonment against South Africa-based businessman, Frank Buyanga over a 2016 debt of US$283 000.

Tawanda Jakachira and his wife Winnie had approached the High Court seeking an order of civil imprisonment against Buyanga accusing him of failing to honour his debt. When the parties, through their legal counsel, appeared before Justice Mary Dube last week, they agreed to withdraw the civil imprisonment proceedings resulting in the judge granting a consent order with the Jakachiras to pay the costs of suit.

The Jakachiras sought to recover US$283 000 allegedly owed by Buyanga, a contention which Buyanga through his lawyers Rubaya and Chatambudza, had strenuously opposed. After Buyanga refused to pay, the couple sought civil imprisonment against him.

This prompted the court to order Buyanga to appear and explain his failure to pay the debt, which had allegedly accrued from a judgment issued in February 2016, and convince the court why civil imprisonment could not be enforced against him. The court also instructed him to bring evidence of his earnings, income from wages, salaries and any other sources of income.

This would result in the court conducting an inquiry into Buyanga's financial position and consider giving him further time to pay in instalments over a specified period, adding that if he failed to avail himself to explain, Buyanga risked incarceration.

Through his lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya, Buyanga contested the order against him disputing the manner it was obtained and he insisted he did not owe the couple a penny as would be established in court.

The case had been dragging on over the past four years. In his defence against the couple's claim, Buyanga argued the matter arose from a purported sale of shares and subsequent arbitration proceedings, which culminated in the attachment of his immovable property and their possible sale. He argued that the Jakachiras alleged they paid a purchase price of US$120 000 to him for the shares but had failed to produce genuine proof of payment only a letter he considered fraudulent.

Further, it was Buyanga's argument that since no money was paid to him, there was no way the Jakachiras could be refunded what he had not received.

In addition, he said the fact that a report had been made to the police and was being investigated meant that there was a possibility of criminal prosecution.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

59 mins ago | 611 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 729 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 882 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9251 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13676 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5042 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2043 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1049 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

15 hrs ago | 5155 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2276 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3161 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9036 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5967 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10526 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9201 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7956 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5932 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9517 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days