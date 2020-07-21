Latest News Editor's Choice


Duo arrested on inciting public violence charges

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2020 at 09:03hrs | Views
TRANSFORM Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and political activist Hopewell Chin'ono have been arrested on charges of inciting public violence. The pair is linked to the planned July 31 protests.

In a statement, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Jacob Ngarivhume of Transform Zimbabwe and Hopewell Chin'ono have been arrested in connection with allegations of contravening Section 187 (1) (a) as read with section 37 (1) (a) (i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23, incitement to participate in public violence'," he said.

The two are set to appear in court soon. Two weeks ago, President Mnangagwa warned rogue non-governmental organisations, trade unions, churches and some foreign embassies against disturbing the prevailing peace through dabbling in politics, saying the ruling party will not allow such conduct.

Addressing the Zanu-PF Ordinary Session of the Politburo at the party's headquarters in Harare, the President said the Second Republic's re-engagement efforts with all nations should never be mistaken for a sign of weakness, but signifies his Government's commitment and value for international solidarity based on mutual respect.

"We continue to see acts that seek to outrightly destabilise the peace, unity and harmony we are enjoying, in particular through the use of platforms in the health, education and security sectors. We shall never quiver or capitulate in the face of these machinations. Zanu-PF is a Revolutionary Party, a party of liberation, a party with a rich ideology, history and a vision for the future. This character of our party is stronger than any challenge we may face no matter from what front or force," said President Mnangagwa.

"I urge those who purport to represent workers to do just that. It is a one-way traffic lane. Political ambitions and views belong to another lane.

"Choose the lane you walk on. Those in politics must seek the mandate of the people every five years, through the ballot box. That is the constitutional way, that is the rule of law way, that is the democratic way."

Source - chronicle

