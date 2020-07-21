Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-Zanu-PF councillor dies

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2020
A FORMER Zanu-PF councillor in the Hwange Local Board (HLB) has died at the age of 83.

Chemist Dube, popularly known as Dali in the party structures, died at Hwange Colliery Hospital in the early hours of yesterday.

His son Mr Tilas Dube said: "He passed on at Hwange Colliery Hospital where he had been admitted after a short illness. We are heartbroken as a family. He was our pillar."

He said his father was an extension officer for more than 30 years before venturing into politics where he was councillor for Empumalanga ward for three terms until 2000 when he retired.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Tourism in the Women's League in Matabeleland North Shirley Mlotshwa who worked with the now-deceased when both were HLB councillors, said Dube was on one of the party's elders in Hwange.

"We were councillors together at the Hwange Local Board. He was once employed at Agritex as an extension officer and moved to Hwange town after he retired and that is when he became a councillor for Zanu-PF in Empumalanga. "I was chairing the committee on housing and he chaired the one on environment during our time although I don't remember the years.

"We were shocked to learn about his death. He was always in a happy mood and earned the nickname Dali because he referred to everyone as Dali (colloquial for darling)," said Mlotshwa.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Transport and Welfare in the provincial Youth League Daniel Sithole said the youth learnt a lot from Dube who was passionate about environmental issues.

Dube is survived by a wife, seven children and several grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at the family house in Hwange.

Source - chronicle

