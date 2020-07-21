Chamisa's MP acquitted on assault charges

News / National

by Staff reporter

GWERU provincial magistrate Tayengwa Sangster yesterday acquitted Chiwundura legislator Livingstone Chimina (MDC Alliance) on charges of assault levelled against him in January last year.Chimina was co-accused with Gweru City Council employee Leticia Mteliso on two counts of assaulting Thomas Moyo and Rumbidzai Waungana.In acquitting the two, Sangster said the State failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, leaving the "court wondering in arriving at the truth of what actually happened"."The State outline was contradictory to what the witnesses attempted to give in court as oral evidence," Sangster ruled."It appears there was an attempt by the witnesses to add ingredients in court and at times dismissing the version they gave to the police. This is not in the interest of fair justice."He added: "Moreover, there were inconsistencies among the witnesses. Where witnesses appear to be dishonest, it's difficult for the court find grounds to convict accused people."The State case was that on January 10 last year, Chimina and Mteliso assaulted Moyo and Waungana who had stormed into Kudzanayi long-distance bus terminus and illegally collected ranking fees from transport operators.When trial commenced last year, Chimina's lawyers submitted that the complainants were the ones who should be charged for extortion.