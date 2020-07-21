Bulawayo family claims decapitated human remains

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BULAWAYO family has claimed human remains that were discovered by a passerby at a stream in Njube high-density suburb two weeks ago, police have said.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident."The family members came in to identify the remains this week. They identified them by the pieces of cloth that the remains were wrapped in. They took the remains with them after identifying them," he said.Ncube, however, could not be drawn into identifying the relatives' names, but said police suspected foul play."The fact that the remains were wrapped in a cloth indicates that foul play is suspected. An informant discovered a human skeleton in a swampy area in 'O' square,Njube suburb Bulawayo on July 6 at 12pm. The informant was doing a routine check on water drainage trenches behind the gardens and he found the skeleton by the edge of the drainage," he said.Ncube said the CID Homicide attended the scene and concluded that the body had been dismembered."The human skeleton was lying facing upwards wrapped with a yellow-whitish cloth. The skull and some of the ribs were detached from the main skeleton. It was also observed that the skeleton is of an adult, but could not ascertain gender and age," he said."The state of the remains shows that the body might have been at the place for a period exceeding four months. Perimeter checks were made at the scene and nothing was found that could link to the identity of the deceased."