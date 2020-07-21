'November exams in doubt'

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Examinations Council November examinations are hanging in the balance, with Primary and Secondary Education minister Cain Mathema casting doubt because of rising COVID-19 infections.Schools were supposed to open later this month, but a rise in COVID-19 cases has forced the government to defer the re-opening.Teachers unions had already warned that their members would not report for work when schools re-open citing poor salaries and fear of being infected with COVID-19.Mathema told Parliament on Thursday that he was equally in the dark as to whether November examinations would proceed after a spike in COVID-19 infections."We will communicate with the country as to when, depending on what we see on the ground, all of us by the way, not just the ministry," Mathema said in response to Edmond Mhere, who had asked what would happen to the November examination classes."No school is allowed to open now, but the June examinations are going on now. Any school that wants to have examinations in November, I have never closed my doors to receive presentations from any authority at all about their situation."However, as to whether the schools will be open in November, nobody knows because nobody created COVID-19. So we will work accordingly and everyone will be informed."Government has threatened to tighten lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19."We had planned and indeed we were moving forward with the President's directive that the schools should be opened on the 28th of this month. For those students who will be sitting for Grade 7, ‘O' and ‘A' Level examinations, but because of what is happening, this is what we have now," Mathema said."As to whether we are going to write examinations in November or not, I do not know. Unfortunately, I do not know who created COVID-19. I would have phoned him."