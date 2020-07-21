News / National
'Zanu PF has declared war against everybody'
21 Jul 2020 at 11:52hrs | Views
MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere has challenged Zimbabweans to unite and protest against the ruling Zanu PF.
Mahere said no one is safe from the biting economy.
"If there was ever a time for us to unite against Zanu PF, it is now.Zanu PF has declared war against everybody from business to opposition politicians to Civic society to workers to vendors to citizens.
If you think you're safe, you're kidding yourself! #ZanupfMustGo," Mahere said via Twitter.
Meanwhile, various groupings and political parties at local level are organising a protest against corruption on July 31.
Mahere said no one is safe from the biting economy.
If you think you're safe, you're kidding yourself! #ZanupfMustGo," Mahere said via Twitter.
Meanwhile, various groupings and political parties at local level are organising a protest against corruption on July 31.
Source - Byo24News