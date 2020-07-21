Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zanu PF has declared war against everybody'

by Simbarashe Sithole
21 Jul 2020 at 11:52hrs | Views
MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere has challenged Zimbabweans to unite and protest against the ruling  Zanu PF.

Mahere said no one is safe from the biting economy.

"If there was ever a time for us to unite against Zanu PF, it is now.Zanu PF has declared war against everybody from business to opposition politicians to Civic society to workers to vendors to citizens.

If you think you're safe, you're kidding yourself! #ZanupfMustGo," Mahere said via Twitter.

Meanwhile, various groupings and political parties at local level are organising  a protest against corruption on July 31.


Source - Byo24News

