BREAKING: Armed police storm Hopewell Chin'ono's house
21 Jul 2020 at 12:31hrs | Views
Armed members of the Zimabbwe Republic Police stormed the residence of arrested investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.
According to reports the police are searching for gadgets which they allege he used to post tweets inciting public violence.
He is being represented by Beatrice Mtetwa of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.
More details to follow…
Source - Byo24News