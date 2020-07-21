Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Armed police storm Hopewell Chin'ono's house

by Mandla Ndlovu
21 Jul 2020 at 12:31hrs | Views
Armed members of the Zimabbwe Republic Police stormed the residence of arrested investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

According to reports the police are searching for gadgets which they allege he used to post tweets inciting public violence.

He is being represented by Beatrice Mtetwa of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

More details to follow…



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

32 mins ago | 253 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

1 hr ago | 790 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

1 hr ago | 1393 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 643 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 836 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 8948 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

13 hrs ago | 13229 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

13 hrs ago | 4856 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

13 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

13 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

13 hrs ago | 1033 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

14 hrs ago | 4974 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2208 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

15 hrs ago | 3037 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

18 hrs ago | 8907 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5829 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 157 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

20 hrs ago | 10402 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

21 hrs ago | 9088 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 7873 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5918 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

23 hrs ago | 9447 Views

China donates 30 000 testing kits & 220 000 masks to ZANU PF

24 hrs ago | 1140 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days