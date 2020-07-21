Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

President Mnangagwa to address the nation of Tuesday

by Mandla Ndlovu
21 Jul 2020 at 12:58hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to address the nation on Tuesday to give a direction that the country should take in the light of the escalating deadly Coronavirus cases.

Zimpapers TV will be broadcasting the address on their platforms.


The time of the broadcast has not yet been advised.

As at 20 July 2020, Zimbabwe had 1713 confirmed cases, including 472 recoveries and twenty six (26) deaths.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

1 hr ago | 629 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 738 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 886 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9279 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13715 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5053 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1049 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

15 hrs ago | 5167 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2280 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3172 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9052 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5976 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10535 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9209 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7960 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5933 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9523 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days