President Mnangagwa to address the nation of Tuesday

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to address the nation on Tuesday to give a direction that the country should take in the light of the escalating deadly Coronavirus cases.Zimpapers TV will be broadcasting the address on their platforms.The time of the broadcast has not yet been advised.As at 20 July 2020, Zimbabwe had 1713 confirmed cases, including 472 recoveries and twenty six (26) deaths.